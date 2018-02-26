February 26, 1978, Forty Years Ago

A case of criminal trespass was registered against Sanjay Gandhi for allegedly entering the prohibited area of the Safdarjung Airport on December 6 last without valid permission. (An old paper cutting) A case of criminal trespass was registered against Sanjay Gandhi for allegedly entering the prohibited area of the Safdarjung Airport on December 6 last without valid permission. (An old paper cutting)

Five states vote

Voters in five states — Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam and Meghalaya — and the UT of Arunachal Pradesh, turned up in large numbers to choose their governments. While the results for the Karnataka, where the contest is mainly between the Janata Party and Mrs Gandhi’s Congress, will be known by February 26 midnight, the counting for all other states will begin on February 27 morning. In Andhra Pradesh, by-elections were also held for two Parliamentary seats — Nandyal and Warangal. Reports from Hyderabad said nearly 65 per cent voters voted to chose a government from three main contenders — the Janata, the Congress and Congress-I. In Karnataka also, which is under President’s rule, nearly 65 per cent voters have voted. According to initial reports, the polling in Maharashtra was not heavy as in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Post-Mao congress

China’s first post Mao People’s Congress opens amid signs that a centrist, unity government is in the making, and the 17-month-long purge of the radical Maoists may be drawing to a close. Hua Guofeng, deemed by many observers to be in trouble in recent months, appears to have won the battle for the most prominent leader of the nation. At the preliminary meeting of the powerful Communist Party Central Committee this week, Hua emerged victorious after a serious challenge from the older cadres. The Fifth National People’s Congress is expected to name a balanced mix of officials representing a broad spectrum of Communist opinion, including some former leaders formerly close to the deposed radical “Gang of Four”.

Case against Sanjay

