View From The Right: Diplomatic victory

Dalveer Bhandari Dalveer Bhandari

Justice Dalveer Bhandari’s re-election as a judge at the International Court of Justice is called Mantra Yuddha, or “diplomacy on a war footing” in Organiser’s editorial this week. The magazine describes Mantra Yuddha thus: “Many interpret it as deception or intrigue but in real sense it is all about communicating effectively to attain the diplomatic objectives.”

It uses Justice Bhandari’s re-election to illustrate India’s “growing eminence” in a changing global order. “If we go into the details of magnificent diplomacy exemplified by Bharat, this re-election gives us a different meaning about resurgent Bharat and display of tested diplomacy,” it says.

Organiser emphasises that Justice Bhandari won against a British candidate, the first time that a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council has lost such an election, and the United Kingdom will not have a judge on ICJ, another first.

The editorial mentions that when an opening at the ICJ had come up in 2011, the United Progressive Alliance had not even cared to nominate a candidate compared to now, when “Bharat with diplomacy on war footing, in which Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and the entire team at the UN… toiled day and night to make this happen.” This, it says, is in contrast to the “Nehruvian self-defeating decision” to relinquish a permanent UNSC seat for China. “While Bharat is striving hard to lead the developing world in trade negotiations and reclaiming paramount status in the Indo-Pacific region, this meticulous execution of age-old mantra is a satisfying morale booster,” it says.

Instilling fear

The Modi’s government’s efforts to root out terrorism from Kashmir and Naxalism from other states in India follows the same strategy, Panchjanya says in its editorial this week, that lord Ram had to cross the sea to rescue his wife, instilling fear in the hearts of the adversary.

The government’s determination is clear, that such forces need to be finished in the near future, and the results of the strategy are visible to all, the editorial claims.

The effects of “Operation All Out” in Kashmir, and “Operation Prahaar” and “Samadhaan” in states like Chhattisgarh are not only visible, but are rather speaking for themselves, it says. “These campaigns have broken the backs of terrorists and Naxalites.” The editorial then gives figures, including of 195 terrorists killed in Kashmir in the last 10 months, of which 110 were foreigners and 67 were killed while crossing the border. Along with the request by families asking for their sons to return, the editorial says, “peace loving people feel that such large casualties to terrorists is bringing calm, even if slowly, to the valley”. But the army’s efforts can only be fruitful if “agents” of Pakistan, who talk about autonomy, can be restrained.

More than 100 districts in 10 states see Naxalite activity, but the government’s efforts are controlling this too, according to the editorial. It appreciates the role of demonetisation in weakening terrorists and Naxalite forces. Naxalites are unable to buy weapons due to paucity of funds, it claims, adding that “the government must be appreciated in a clear voice for all these actions”.

The editorial concludes by stating that by looking at the government’s “firm will power” and aggressive stand against anti-national forces, terrorism and Naxalism will be uprooted.

Chittorgarh’s valour

Panchjanya’s cover this week is a collection of stories about various heritage tourist spots across the country. The introductory essay says, “India is essentially a cultural country with plethora of cultural estates in every part.” The article calls cultural heritage a bridge between different parts of the country and the emotions of its citizens.

One of the places it recommends as a tourist spot is Chittorgarh. The article calls it the only fort that has the emotions of “valour, surrender, sacrifice, devotion and patriotism” in all its stories.

“Mewar’s Chittorgarh is at the top in providing unparalleled examples of sacrifice,” it claims, and among the foremost examples of the series of sacrificial tales is that of Queen Padmavati and Rana Ratan Singh. It provides a short summary of the apocryphal tale, though stating it is undisputed history, of how Padmavati committed jauhar or immolated herself along with 16,000 other women to save their “womanhood” from being captured by the victorious “tyrannical” Alauddin Khilji and his army.

The article mentions other examples of Rajput pride and valour, from Maharana Pratap to Queen Durgavati, and Udai Singh’s nursemaid Panna Dai to the Krishna-devotee Meera Bai.

The article states that mythological beliefs suggest that the Chittorgarh fort was built by the Pandavas of Mahabharat, and the “Bhimtal and Kukdeshwar temple confirm this…. They say self-respect and patriotism floats in the air of this fort built on a high mountain”.

The other places which find mention in the cover package include Andaman and Nicobar Islands, parts of Bundelkhand, Chhattisgarh and Kashmir, Sikh sites like Fatehgarh Saheb, Anandpur Sahib etc, Madurai and more.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App