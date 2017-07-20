July 20, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Uproar Against HM

Express Archive Express Archive

Uproar Against HM

Home Minister Charan Singh’s controversial statement on the erstwhile Congress government’s “thinking” and “preparations” to shoot opposition leaders in jail during the Emergency, if necessary, caused another uproar in the Lok Sabha. The House spent 90 minutes in disorder amid futile attempts by Congress legislators to issue a breach of privilege motion against Singh. They argued that the minister had “deliberately” and “knowingly” misled the House.

Stay For Sanjay

Justice F. S. Gill of the Delhi High Court admitted a petition under section 482, CrPC, filed by Bhola Nath Tiwari, formerly collector, Meerut and now chairman-cum-managing director of the UP Cooperative Land Development Bank Ltd, and other officers challenging the orders of A. K. Sirivastava, metropolitan magistrate, New Delhi, summoning them as accused under section 435 and 120-B, IPC. The court stayed further proceedings in the case. In this case, Sanjay Gandhi and N.D. Tiwari, former chief minister of UP, have been summoned for the alleged commission of several offences.

President’s Rule

Tripura appears to be heading for a brief spell of President’s rule. The Janata-CPI(M) coalition government in the state will soon come to an end when the CPI(M) withdraws from it as planned. The central leadership of the marxist party, in consultation with Nripen Chakravarty, leader of the party’s Tripura unit and finance minister in the coalition government, has already decided to withdraw the party’s support.

Teng Is back

Fifteen months after being removed from power for the second time, the former Vice-Premier of China, Teng Hsiao-ping, has been given back all the posts he occupied before his dismissal by the party central committee, according to posters in Peking.

