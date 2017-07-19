July 19, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Reddy As President

Express Archive Express Archive

Reddy As President

Neelam Sanjiva Reddy is assured of being elected President of India without contest. The returning officer for the Presidential election, Avtar Singh Rikhey, has received 26 nomination papers before the deadline for filing nominations. However, except for the four nomination papers of Reddy all the others were found lacking in the statutory requirements.

Language Matters

The prime minister has expressed unhappiness over the Tamil Nadu chief minister’s support to the two-language formula. In a letter to M. G. Ramachandran, Morarji Desai said that such views should not be aired in the open, they only aggravate the situation. While replying to the debate on the Governor’s address in the state Legislative Council three days ago, Ramachandran said that the two-language formula would continue to be his government’s policy.

Indira Accused

A Janata member’s complaint that the former prime minister, Indira Gandhi, had committed a breach of privilege and contempt of the House was referred to the privileges committee of the Lok Sabha. Mrs Gandhi will face privileges proceedings for having allegedly “ contemptuously” commented on a ruling of the house. The former prime minister denied the charge and accused the Janata leader of trying to “denigrate not only me but the Congress Party as a whole.”

Change In Rhodesia

The Rhodesian Parliament will be dissolved and a general election will be held on August 31, Rhodesian Premier Ian Smith announced. “I envisage the creation of a broad-based government incorporating those black Rhodesians who are prepared to work peacefully and constitutionally with the government in order to establish a base from which we can draw our future constitution,” Smith said.

