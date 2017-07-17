July 17, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Vajpayee in Nepal

Express Photo Express Photo

Vajpayee in Nepal

On his return to New Delhi after talks with leaders in Kathmandu, Minister for External Affairs Atal Bihari Vajpayee said India had an “open mind” on the proposal to declare Nepal a zone of peace. “We have neither accepted the proposal nor rejected it,” Vajpayee said. He had promised the leaders in Kathmandu that India would consider the proposal with an open mind. Vajpayee said he was fully satisfied with his three-day visit during which he had talks with King Birendra, Prime Minister Tulsi Giri, Foreign Minister Krishna Rai Aryal, and other leaders. A joint statement said Vajpayee had reiterated the priority given by the new government to having beneficial bilateral relations with all of India’s neighbours “and more particularly with Nepal with whom there are ties in tradition, culture, religion, history trade and commerce.” Vajpayee also had talks on proposals of the two countries for a new treaty of trade and transit, assistance for various Nepalese projects and the complaints the authorities there have against India’s press.

L.N. Mishra’s death

The Mathew Commission has accepted the government’s version of former Union minister, L.N. Mishra’s death in the absence of any other story presented before it. The Commission is not too happy about it. The prosecution story blamed the Ananda Margis and the CBI had submitted a chargesheet against 12 margis. The death of Mishra, then the railway minister, took place in January 1975 following a bomb blast at Samastipur.

New export policy

The export policy will be modified in line with the thinking of the Janata government. Commerce Minister Mohan Dharia said his ministry will draft a new policy to guide export promotion efforts. The Janata Party had made known its disapproval of export-led growth and preference for labour-intensive employment-oriented economic policies.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App