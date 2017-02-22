View From The Right: ISRO, to Venus

ISRO successfully launched a record 104 satellites, including Indias earth observation satellite on-board PSLV-C37/Cartosat2 Series from the spaceport of Sriharikota. (Source: PTI) ISRO successfully launched a record 104 satellites, including Indias earth observation satellite on-board PSLV-C37/Cartosat2 Series from the spaceport of Sriharikota. (Source: PTI)

Compiled by Ashutosh Bharadwaj

The cover story in Organiser is on the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which “created a world record” for successfully “launching the PSLV C-37 rocket which carried 104 satellites from seven different countries”. Noting that “the journey of space research in Bharat has been painful”, but “prolific”, the article says that “ISRO’s model of efficient and economic satellite launching is inspiring for the whole world”.

It underlines that the Narendra Modi government “has provided budgetary provisions so that ISRO just doesn’t stop at Mars but will now go to Venus too”.

The article traces the history of ISRO and begins with the “early 1960’s when applications using satellites were in experimental stages even in the United States”. It hails Dr Vikram Sarabhai, “the founding father of Indian space programme”, who “quickly recognised the benefits of space technologies”. Sarabhai “summoned an army of able and brilliant scientists, anthropologists, communicators and social scientists from all corners of the country to spearhead the Indian space programme”. It also quotes RSS’s Sarkaryavah Bhayyaji Joshi who said after the launch that “Bharat has been a pioneer not only in the spiritual sciences but also in the empirical sciences”. Joshi listed an “unending stream of scientists… from Aryabhatta and Varahamihara” to contemporary scientists and said that India is a “strong but benign contender in the field at the international level”.

Transcendent Shiva

An article in Organiser, ‘The Cosmic Shiva’, says that “modern science is beginning to recognise that the greater universe in which we live contains other forms of intelligence, perhaps very different than our own and more advanced”.

The universe, it says, “does not consist simply of matter, energy, or information but contains the reflection of a deeper knowing and seeing”.

We are “moving beyond the concept of a mere anthropomorphic God”, it notes, adding that we are recognising “a cosmic awareness beyond all partiality and personality”.

The “experiential realities of the greater Conscious Universe” take us “beyond our personal ego and contemporary society”.

“One of the most important encounters with the universal being is in the form of Shiva,” the article says, adding that “Shaivite teachings remain a powerful point of entry for us to reach the higher reality… Lord Shiva holds the yogic secrets of asana, pranayama, mantra and meditation that are the necessary tools of transcendence to take us to the inner truth of this magical universe”.

“Shiva indicates the supreme consciousness that exists deep inside us beyond our ordinary body-mind awareness,” it adds.

Underlining that “Shiva is India’s perennial image”, it says that “we desperately need that Shiva consciousness today in order to apply science and technology with a yogic vision that can lead to world peace and understanding”.

The Hindu race

An article in Panchjanya says that “the race of the [people in] countries like Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar, which were formed after the disintegration of Akhand Bharat, is the same”. “It is called Hindu race,” the article asserts, and “it cannot be denied”.

It quotes a recent statement by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat that said “the nationality of all Muslims in India is Hindu”. “If White, Black, Mongols, Red Indians etc. are races, then what are the Bharatvanshi?” it asks, and replies: “This race is Hindu”. “It’s an irony that in blindly pursuing the West, we forgot our own race,” the article says. It notes that the countries formed after India’s disintegration regularly face internal troubles.

“The answer to this question also lies in their race,” it says. “Since the residents of all these countries are of the Hindu race, the separate existence of these countries is unnatural, which causes regular problems,” the article notes.

“What was termed as the Indian subcontinent by the British is actually a Hindu Rashtra,” it says, asserting that for “absolute peace” in the region it is necessary that “the Hindu race is established as a Rashtra, which is actually Akhand Bharat”.