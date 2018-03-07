View From The Right: Standing with Rawat

Army chief, General Bipin Rawat Army chief, General Bipin Rawat

An article in Organiser targets those who criticised the Army chief, General Bipin Rawat, for his observations on illegal immigrants in Assam. The article finds the media cacophony over General Rawat’s speech at a seminar in Delhi disturbing. “The criticism levelled against General Bipin Rawat for his speech and advising him to exercise restraint and keep away from making political statements simply exposes intellectual bankruptcy in the media. Today, political leaders, bureaucrats, drawing room academics and the media, per se think that they are fountainheads of wisdom concerning national security issues,” the article says. It argues that political leaders themselves must express concerns on various developments and their long-term national security concerns to preempt professionals airing concerns. “Unfortunate, but true, political leaders remain quiet due to fear of losing ‘vote banks’. Their self-interests override national security interests and concerns,” claims the article.

The article argues that national security is a specialised subject with political, social, economic, technology and defence dimensions. “In a war, the inherited classical ethos of civil-military affairs is based on a strict dividing line between political and military establishments. In such situations, the army generals followed political directions of the high-ups,” according to the article. The article reads that in the Northeast region, every political leader was aware of insidious infiltration from neighbouring Bangladesh since 1971, particularly supported by Islamist radicals and the ISI. “Surely, all politicians alike failed dismally to stop the nefarious activities aimed at changing dramatically the demographics in Assam and even in West Bengal. And, the so-called liberal ideologues lent their support to contra national security interests by such political parties. Why is the media not blaming the silence of successive regimes over such national security threat concerns, instead of decrying General Rawat’s strategic assessment?” the article asks.

Jab RSS met

The editorial in Organiser is about “Rashtrodaya”, the gathering of swayamsevaks that took place in Meerut on February 25. It claims that this was not the first of such efforts and definitely not the last one. It recalls that in 1983, a camp of thousands of swayamsevaks was organised near Pune with societal support. Recently, many such events were organised with participation from 35 thousand to 1 lakh swayamsevaks in different states including Kerala, Maharashtra and Assam. “What is the purpose of such events? Everyone curiously watching this event tried to draw their own conclusions about it,” according to the editorial. It adds that while addressing the congregation, RSS sarsanghachalak, Mohan Bhagwat, besides giving a call to all the sections of society to join RSS shakhas, gave an interesting explanation about the purpose of the event. “Such massive assembly of people under the banner of any organisation is viewed as a show of strength, but the sarsanghachalak explained it as an exercise of ‘self-assessment’. If strength is there, anyways it is seen but how many people we can get to such conclave, and how many of them can work together in a disciplined way, is the real test of our strength, he (Bhagwat) explained,” reads the editorial.

What made Rashtrodaya special is not just the registration of 3.13 lakh swayamsevaks from 14 districts of western Uttar Pradesh. Over 2.86 lakh of them paid for registration and travelling cost and the local community contributed food packets or other facilities, farmers land, and everything was organised without chaos in an orderly manner. Other stories in Organiser and Panchjanya on the same event highlight the cooperation of Muslims in the conduct of the event. The report claims that Muslims were overwhelmed when RSS volunteers came over to their houses seeking food to fill packets for RSS activists. Muslims not only extended cooperation, but also joined the gathering, the report claims.

Dismiss Delhi govt

A column in Organiser targets the AAP government of Delhi in the context of the alleged assault of chief secretary, Anshu Prakash, by AAP legislators at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The writer, Rajya Sabha member R K Sinha, claims that there seems to be a method in the madness of AAP. “Far from being a political party, the AAP is totally devoid of any political culture. There have been many instances of miscarriage of administration by the Delhi government headed by Arvind Kejriwal and his team ever since he became chief minister first in December 2013 (for 49 days) and then again in February 2015.” Sinha argues that never before in the past has any Union Territory or a state witnessed such ugly brawls involving politicians and bureaucrats.

The column claims that on the night of February 19, the chief secretary, Anshu Prakash, was assaulted by AAP legislators at the CM’s residence in the presence of Kejriwal. AAP leaders denied any such incident and blamed the chief secretary for abusing legislators on caste and communal lines. “There is complete breakdown of constitutional machinery in Delhi. It is time to impose the President’s rule in Delhi,” asserts the column.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App