If only AAP could see and hear

Delhi Cm and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal after Meeting Dy CM manish sisodia at sisodia residence in new delhi on Monday. express photo by Prem Nath Pandey Delhi Cm and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal after Meeting Dy CM manish sisodia at sisodia residence in new delhi on Monday. express photo by Prem Nath Pandey

Was it just two years ago that we watched Arvind Kejriwal and his band of merry men wave a huge tiranga from a balcony as a delirious crowd sang off-key versions of old desh bhakti songs below? Many swore that they were witnessing a new Independence Day as they greeted the stunning victory the AAP had pulled off. A generation born too late to have seen Mahatma Gandhi, or witnessed the grand efforts of the fifties and sixties to build a proud democracy, innocently believed that Kejriwal would free us of corruption, goons and scams now. This will be your government, he declared, which will work for people who have no home, water or electricity. Look, he said, we even have our own Gandhi! And he pointed to a bewildered-looking farmer from Ralegan Siddhi, whose cap always seemed too large for his head. The times, they are a-changin’, see what happens now, he declared, as safai karamcharis struggled to clean the mess his merry band left in Ramlila Ground.

A virtual sea followed these 21st century nationalists those days, shouting “Vande Mataram” at the drop of a white cap, gifting red roses to violators of traffic rules, sitting in slum colonies, swearing that from now on, all men and women would be equal. No lal battis, no Lutyens’ bungalows, no SUVs, no security staff, the leader declared atop his Wagon R. The crowds went delirious with joy; shamefaced netas and babus shuffled uneasily in their seats.

Was it all over for the Republic of Sujan Singh Park, the yummy mummies of Khan Market and Greater Kailash? Were those jhola-toting grungy students and malodorous three-wheeler drivers going to take away all that they had inherited?

Here was a chief minister who slept on the road in protest against the Centre’s sluggish response to a potential Lokpal. His muffler wound round his head, his merry men shook the police barriers erected for Republic Day, lustily shouting “Vande Mataram”. It was a Camelot in reverse, a dystopia whose time had come. For a brief while, the old-style netas and power brokers were comatose. How do you deal with a problem like Kejriwal, they wondered. Little were they to know that Kejriwal himself would take care of that problem, and within a short span, the gloss of AAP’s self-righteousness would begin to dim.

First, it was the intellectuals and feminists who began to feel uncomfortable with his anarchic style of governance. Then, as some of the merry men were revealed to be petty extortionists and racists, holders of fake degrees and rude law-breakers, many in the middle class decided they had been tricked. People started to keep a distance from a party that had apparently gone rogue.

Yet, Kejriwal’s hubris reached such a pitch that it changed his perception of himself. His language, once so forthright and honest, now began to sound crude and offensive. His revelations lost their sting, his press briefings degenerated into daily harangues: I am the only one who is the upholder of truth and honesty, he thundered. All those who criticise us are in league with each other because the rest of India is a network of political looters. You ask for proof? I have it, but will reveal it only when the time is ripe.

That time never came. Instead, he gave up all pretence of bringing about change in Delhi, becoming a full-time pracharak for AAP. He handed over Delhi to his faithful follower, Manish Sisodia, and headed for Varanasi to pit himself as a David to Narendra Modi’s Goliath. Of course, along went the crowds and the media circus for no one can deny that he made great copy. The same was repeated in Punjab and Goa, but the disastrous election results there were a prelude to his most shameful defeat: Delhi’s MCD polls.

True to his style, Kejriwal’s initial reaction was to blame the electronic voting machines; threatening to go on a dharna against the Election Commission, the Central government or anyone else he could think of. By now, even his own loyalists had had enough and a chastened Kejriwal was forced to admit that he had made mistakes. He had neglected his core constituency: Delhi. If only he had cared to see or hear, he would have realised that water, electricity, roads, garbage disposal and sewage matter more than high-faluting sermons on morality. To plaster his face on every poster on every tree only reminded the people that he was to blame for the mess Delhi had become under his watch.

Neither his too-clever-by-half media advisers, nor his raucous spokespersons gave him the feedback that was so urgently needed to make a difference to people’s lives. Sadly, future generations will remember his stint as one that unravelled all the good that others before him had done. He sits now with the rubble of the Hall of Nations, unable to muster even a comment, leave alone a dharna. The architecture of his carefully constructed political future was revealed to have a faulty foundation. As vaastu experts would say, it had too much negativity and not enough positive energy. When he shook the pillars of power, the roof fell upon his own head.

What one most mourns is the loss of faith in an alternative brand of politics. As Modi picks up state after state, he must wish there were more Rahul Gandhis and Arvind Kejriwals ahead.

