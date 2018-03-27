Hiccups and Highs

Rani Mukerji in a still from Hichki. Rani Mukerji in a still from Hichki.

WHEN Brad Cohen was 13, he decided to be a teacher. He was in middle school and along with his principal, had spoken to fellow students about Tourette Syndrome, a condition he suffered from since childhood. Tourette’s, as it is commonly called, is a neurological disorder characterised by repetitive, involuntary movements and vocalisations called ‘tics’. “When I sat down, I received a standing ovation. It was at that time that I realised the power of education and decided to be a teacher,” says the US-based educator. His story, adapted on the big screen as Hichki, which released on Friday, has Rani Mukerji essaying the character of Naina Mathur that’s modelled on Cohen.

Considered to be a troublemaker for his ‘tics’ in his previous school, Cohen wanted to ensure that his students had a better experience in classrooms than he had. In fifth grade, he was even paraded in front of the class by his teacher and made to apologise for the noises he made. However, bagging a teaching job proved to be tough for him even though he had received his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. After 24 rejections, he was hired at Mountain View Elementary School in Cobb County, Georgia. Eventually, he was named Georgia’s ‘First Class Teacher of the Year’. Currently, he works as an assistant principal at

the school.

Brad Cohen Brad Cohen

“At an early age, I decided to befriend Tourette’s. Growing up, I never wanted it to win. I was motivated to show people that I could be successful in the game of life despite having Tourette’s,” says the 44-year-old in e-mail interview. Known as an educator and motivational speaker, Cohen believes that it is important for people to accept who they are and not what others want them to be. “Living with Tourette’s is not easy,” he says and believes that having “a good support system” around those who have the condition would go a long way in helping them. To come to terms with his condition, his mother took him to Tourette Syndrome support groups when he was young.

The need to share his story, prompted him to write his memoir, Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had. “My story needed to get in the hands of teachers to show them the difference they can make. I wanted to take them on my journey of being a guy who grew up with a disability and overcame the odds to become an award-winning teacher of the year. If a teacher could embrace my story, then it would motivate them to make a difference in the lives of their students too,” says Cohen, who believed that he was the voice for so many people who couldn’t speak up. “I needed to show people that those with disabilities or challenges in life could be just as successful as long as you give them a chance,” he says.

His book was well-received. So was the television movie based on his memoir. “Many people heard of Tourette’s through my story. It has also given hope to all those with Tourette’s. People say, ‘If Brad can do it, then so can I!’ When I hear this, I say mission accomplished,” Cohen says. Hichki too, he hopes, would inspire teachers to make a difference in their classrooms. Mukerji had multiple Skype sessions with Cohen while preparing for the character of Naina Mathur, who believes she is “born to be a teacher” in spite of several refusals. The actor tried to understand different kinds of tics Cohen suffers from.

Even though people are a lot more aware about Tourette’s today, Cohen believes that we still have a long way to go. “People think Tourette’s is a behaviour problem and that is not the case. Those with Tourette’s are just as smart and talented as others, they just have a neurological issue that makes them different. Once we can look past that, we will then be able to appreciate their abilities,” says Cohen.

