Telescope: One Baba, extra large

If it’s Thursday, it must be the fight for No 1. Times Now claims boldly that it is “Always No 1” because “The Republic watches Times Now”. Republic replies haughtily, it has been “16 weeks non-stop No 1”. Times Now says, “Fake viewership claim defeated”; Republic says, “Complete destruction of Times Now. you can’t force feed a bad channel”. Ouch.

This weekly slugfest between the two English language news channels is more hard-hitting than anything Mayweather and McGregor handed out in Sunday’s fight. It’s also unseemly and very childish — TV news could learn a thing or two about “dignity” from the Supreme Court judgment on privacy. More importantly, it is a complete exaggeration since neither the “nation” nor the “republic” watch English TV news, just a few million people.

But then everything about news TV belongs to the extra-large category. Consider the coverage of the rain/floods in Mumbai on Tuesday and the Ram Rahim rape case. The “Balaatkaar Baba” as he was so crudely called by most Hindi news channels, was the subject of television’s most prurient curiosity and intense scrutiny for six long days. Late night Hindi news channels left nothing to the imagination regarding his private life (please refer to the SC privacy ruling again), his health, wealth and Honeypreet. Even English channels discussed the Love Charger each night, with an eye on boosting their viewership ratings.

Last Friday, the “Mighty Godman” (Times Now) was laid low by the court’s guilty verdict “first” on India TV, no “first” on Times Now, no, no “first” on Aaj Tak and India Today but in Panchkula’s ensuing violence, it was ABP’s Jagwinder Patial who showed them how to report. Yes, you read that correctly: How to report — something increasingly rare on TV news these days.

This intrepid reporter and his cameraman, at the right places at the right time — others’ OB vans were toppled or set aflame — captured the scenes of the crime so well that the channels the nation watches and even those no one watches (Yo TV?), followed them rather than their own reporters. Patial was engulfed by a ring of fire: From the sky black with smoke to the Jeevan Jyoti building in flames, motorcycles, cars burned orange, streets ablaze: “Yeh dekhiye, the Dera bhakts have attacked ambulances, fire brigades,” he gasped, “Panchkula is on fire” — and so were his exclusive reports.

There are daily, hourly rapes in India, ignored by the media. Gurmeet Ram Rahim is a celebrity rapist and as “the most multifaceted character ever seen” according to CNN News (ever?), he has been completely demonised and damned: “Don’t spare Ram Rahim”, cried out Republic on “Dera D-Day” (CNN news 18), echoing TV’s unforgiving and unrelenting pursuit of him.

So entranced was TV news by “Nautanki” Baba (ABP) that the combined efforts of India and China to end their two-month long stand-off didn’t stand a chance in the news ring on Monday — what is a dhokla or a Doklam or two when a “self styled godman” (India Today) with over 60 million followers weeps in court? Who cares about boring borders in Bhutan or the 38 who died in the Dera violence?

It finally took the deluge in Mumbai to drown him out in excessive coverage of a city under water. In his stead, we saw countless reporters setting new records for standing in the rain with a mike in hand, measuring the water levels. Did you see the NDTV reporter, who stood in the downpour for what looked like 24 hours? And asked silly questions of Mumbaikars about how they were coping with the rain?

Editor in Chief Arnab G — what was he doing out there in the rain of Mumbai, dressed in tie and blazer? Soaking in the atmosphere? “Heavy rainfall,” he (under)stated, standing in Lower Parel, “Have a good ride back,” he wished commuters like they had been on a picnic. Rains and floods have devastated many parts of the country not just maximum city, but TV reporters and their editors are not stationed there for 24×7 coverage. Inundated plains, villages. Yawn.

Meanwhile, Baba Ramdev, in his customary saffron dhoti, has struck a new pose, this time on a lotus-like leather throne. He’s on song, singing a devotional ditty (Om Shanti Om, Star Bharat HD). And India has a new mystic minstrel.

