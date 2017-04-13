Great Indian whitewash

Tarun Vijay blurted out the disastrous comment that if Indians were racist, they would not live with people from south India. (PTI File Photo/Manvender Vashist) Tarun Vijay blurted out the disastrous comment that if Indians were racist, they would not live with people from south India. (PTI File Photo/Manvender Vashist)

When Tarun Vijay says he did not mean what he said, perhaps we should give him the benefit of the doubt. In last week’s discussion on “Racism against Africans in India” (The Stream, Al Jazeera), he blurted out the disastrous comment that if Indians were racist, they would not live with people from south India, on the defensive, after an African had said that most Indians “don’t like black skin”, treated them like “trash” and another Indian panelist, Mahesh Shantaram, agreed.

Vijay angrily asked him, “Who are you?”, before making his offensive remarks and launching a stout defence of his compatriots. “Indians have always been against racism. Indians are very nice people, to everyone in the world. Indians love you. don’t generalise”, he cooed, generalising himself.

What he said and what he meant may or may not be one and the same thing — that is something between him and his conscience now. He has apologised and that should be that.

We must, however, disagree with Vijay’s conclusions. Hasn’t he watched Indian television recently and if he has, is he colour-blind? As everyone who does watch TV is only too painfully aware of, Indians like to whitewash everything, including the tint of their skin, which is why there are so many fairness cream TV commercials on air. Just saw one with Arjun Rampal to remove “dark spots”. Many other Bollywood stars have advertised such demeaning products, including Shah Rukh Khan, and we haven’t heard a word against them from Vijay or all those who are so busily demanding bans, most visibly and violently, on cow slaughter.

By the way, we see many cows on TV news nowadays: There they stand, white, brown, spotted, dotted — and black. Hmmm. It’s not just fairness creams. Most TV commercials — to generalise like Mr Vijay — employ the fair-skinned to advertise their products. Why, even the Zoozoos in the amusing Vodafone ads which have reappeared with the IPL (Sony Six) are all white. Commercials may feature foreigners — the Titan Skinn perfume one is actually in French — but with rare exceptions, they’re white, fair.

Advertisements are the least of the problem. Close your eyes and think of TV news. The overwhelming majority of prime time news anchors, editors on English and Hindi news, are, you got it, fair or of “wheatish complexion”, as we Indians are fond of saying. TV news has striven for gender parity, so there are many female anchors and reporters across all news channels, but it’s still mainly an “area of darkness” (thank you, V.S. Naipaul) as far as colour is concerned.

Entertainment. American or British TV shows, in affirmative action, very consciously strive for multicultural representation now. Shows like Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder have black lead characters; sitcoms such as The Big Bang Theory and The Mindy Project feature actors of Indian/Asian origin. Indeed, it is probably true that they may have more black people on their shows than we have in ours.

Mr Vijay said (Lord) Krishna is black but if you watch our mythologicals you will see precious few, if any, black gods, or human beings. Ditto TV serials. They mostly project fair and (therefore) lovely young people falling in and out of love and trouble. Of course there are “wheatish” characters too, but black and beautiful?

A few years ago, the soap Bidaii tried to explore the Indian preference for fair skin with its main protagonists, cousins Sadhana and Ragini, fair and dark, respectively, but that was a rarity.

Why just colour? Do TV serials reflect our diverse communities or regions? A Tamil channel will have Tamil characters but Tamils in a Hindi series or vice versa? Unlikely, unless it’s in sitcoms. The one place you will find darker people along with all other shades is on reality shows: This year, for instance, Indian Idol was won by L.V. Revanth from Hyderabad, singing in Hindi.

The best advertisement we see for India’s diversity is, wouldn’t you know it, cricket—look at the IPL. Or any other game for that matter — take India’s Davis Cup team seen in action last Sunday (DD National). They have all shades of players, and you may make it to a team for many reasons, but don’t think skin colour is one of them.

Generally speaking, however, it would be fair to say there’s a black-out on Indian television.

