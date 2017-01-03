How George Kept The Faith

British singer George Michael. British singer George Michael.

In the sleeve notes to George Michael’s Songs from the Last Century, celebrated producer Phil Ramone writes: “The song is the survivor.” It’s true of Michael’s songs, for if pop music is considered of the moment, then each of Michael’s tracks transcended that moment. And survived. No mean feat in the changeable world of pop.

I first heard Wham! while having a bland burger at Wimpy’s in Delhi’s Connaught Place. I bought the pirated album and later, Michael’s solo effort — Faith. I was 13, in standard eight, when Listen Without Prejudice Vol 1 released. I was in Allahabad and recall a local buzz.

I’d go to the cassette shop and the owner would tell me, “It’ll come tomorrow from Delhi.” After a few days, the album arrived via the Prayagraj Express. I remember the multiple black and white copies of Listen, stacked up in neat little tower blocks. Enough George to feed the entire town. But Listen was difficult for a 13-year-old. It was slow, like creeping death. I couldn’t connect, even though the tunes buried deep into my core.

Then, I stopped listening to Michael until my late thirties. As you grow older, you have this sense (in retrospect, delusional) that your musical tastes evolve, they become more refined. One night, I wanted to listen to Listen again. It opened my eyes. Listen made absolute sense. The songs had survived.

Curious, I bought Patience — on cassette. It’s a special album, letting his voice break free of the arrangements, allowing it to soar and dip like a bird released. If Dylan, Prince and Cohen made sense to intellectual elites, George made sense to everybody, across the world: Housewives and single women; homosexual and straight; construction workers and bankers; the aged and the young.

Pop was his domain. And while he didn’t hold back from pushing pop’s boundaries lyrically, he never let go of the staples of songwriting: Love, desire, heartbreak. Aesthetically, he stuck to the rules of pop; his beautiful, heartrending voice making neat little manoeuvres around echo, chorus, camp falsetto, lush arrangements and bipolar notes that swung high and low like moods. George’s one-off voice made him the purest singer of them all. An old-fashioned singer, whose one sung line could capture four seasons in a passing moment.

There were two Georges — George of the dance floor and George of the curtained room; George, the extrovert and George, the introvert; George who lusted for men and George who could make women swoon.

In the later albums, Michael is scathingly contemptuous of the world he’s living in. In Praying For Time, he sings: “The rich declare themselves poor”; “Charity is a coat you wear twice a year”. On Patience (2004), he reveals the most about himself. A grand voyage of self-discovery lurks beneath the deceptive synth-disco beats and the soothing notes of the grand piano. George Michael was a gangster who killed in a suave three-piece suit.

On Cars & Trains, he takes an empathetic dig at gay subculture. And on his most political song, an unlikely dance anthem called Shoot the Dog, Michael has a word for Tony Blair by way of a jokey proposition to Cherie: “So, Cherie my dear/ Could you leave the way for sex clear tonight?/ Tony, Tony, Tony, I know that you’re horny/ But there’s something about that Bush that ain’t right…/”

It’s on Through that Michael has a premonition of death. He concedes, “I guess it’s tough, I guess I’m older/ And everything must change.” Things are changing. Fickle listeners, distracted by the flavour of the month, are unwilling to lend him an ear: “But suddenly the audience is so cruel”, immediately followed by an apology: “Oh God, I’m sorry”, as if, somehow, even this is George’s fault.

Then: “I think I’m through/ I think I’m…

I know I’m…’ He leaves the sentence unfinished.

He finishes it on Christmas Day, 2016.