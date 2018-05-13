Follow Us:
Saturday, May 12, 2018
Karnataka elections

Gained in Translation: May the children stay alive

May your kids survive, my friend, I wish And when they cry, you may hold them close to you.

Updated: May 13, 2018 2:00:35 am
(Illustration by CR Sasikumar)

In this silent night/ I hear a child wail/
The dry westerlies/
Carry the howling sound/
And then crash its head/ Against my chest.

Could I just be dreaming/
Could my mind be playing a trick on me/
Don’t the cats sound like a child/
When they cry?

I have heard of this horn sold
in the market/
Which sounds just like a wailing kid.

Do not create such myths/
Oh you murderers/
Do not invent such travesty/
That a wailing child is/
Mistaken for a horn playing its tune.

My grandmother used to say/
That a child lost before time/
Cries in the darkness of the night/
That their spirits hunt for/
Any sign of their mothers.

Do you hear it as well/
The wailing of dead children/
Lost to illness, blasts, miseries/
Murdered by us even before they were born/ And once born those lost to our perversion and lust/
Children who ushered in Fall/
Who giggled in Spring/
Do you hear it as well/
The wailing of dead children/
Listen/ Through the stillness of the night/
Slowly, almost imperceptibly/
You will hear them cry/
If you were to ever pass by where they wail together/ You will tremble .

There are those kids too/ whose corpses were never consumed by soil/
Like a spinning top, they too roam/
Restless to fly/
When the waves came for them/
They were looking for an evening meal/
In the morning waste/
When the bombs were dropped on them/
They were sleeping in their warm hats/
Cushioned on pillows, shaped after them/
And when the fire was put out/
It was hard to distinguish/
Between them and the charred pillow/
Such was their infancy/
That birth was unknown to them/
And at the time of death/
They were ignorant to the fact/
That they were dying.

They will never know/ about the nestling their mothers prepared/
Only a tree that has had its branches and leaves wilt/
That has seen Spring turn to dust/
The cycle of seasons completed/
Would know/
Only a river whose bed lies dry/
A sunken boat in its barren lap/
And few broken helms/ Would know.

Only those mothers would know/
Who are haunted in their dreams/
By their fallen children/
Who they cannot even hold/
Hug them safe against their chest/
Merely run after/
Some imagined signs of life
like a madman/
And suddenly/ the stillness of the night/ is punctured by their shrieks/ Like a siren.
Crowd/ And children lost in commotion/
Lost in riots/
May even return sometimes/
A few return after years/
Recognising the dirt roads of their
childhood/ Belying the conclusions around her death/
Say I was residing in that town/
The road back home, all but forgotten.

For years I looked around, tried to recall/
It was only you, my mother/
That I could see in my foggy memories/
Despite all the venom that I drank/
I would never forget/
The fragrance of your dress/
I am that same child of yours/
See here, the mole on my left shoulder/
You remember, oh mother/
That tattoo on your right arm/
You etched my father’s name/
I remember still.

Robbers/ And children trapped by
smugglers/ Even they return sometimes/
But once you die/
Then the dead kids never return.

May your kids survive, my friend/
I wish/ And when they cry/
You may hold them close to you.

The writer, a well-known poet, teaches Hindi at a school in Hajipur, Vaishali. Translated from Hindi by Shatam Ray

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now