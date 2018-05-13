Gained in Translation: May the children stay alive

(Illustration by CR Sasikumar) (Illustration by CR Sasikumar)

In this silent night/ I hear a child wail/

The dry westerlies/

Carry the howling sound/

And then crash its head/ Against my chest.

Could I just be dreaming/

Could my mind be playing a trick on me/

Don’t the cats sound like a child/

When they cry?

I have heard of this horn sold

in the market/

Which sounds just like a wailing kid.

Do not create such myths/

Oh you murderers/

Do not invent such travesty/

That a wailing child is/

Mistaken for a horn playing its tune.

My grandmother used to say/

That a child lost before time/

Cries in the darkness of the night/

That their spirits hunt for/

Any sign of their mothers.

Do you hear it as well/

The wailing of dead children/

Lost to illness, blasts, miseries/

Murdered by us even before they were born/ And once born those lost to our perversion and lust/

Children who ushered in Fall/

Who giggled in Spring/

Do you hear it as well/

The wailing of dead children/

Listen/ Through the stillness of the night/

Slowly, almost imperceptibly/

You will hear them cry/

If you were to ever pass by where they wail together/ You will tremble .

There are those kids too/ whose corpses were never consumed by soil/

Like a spinning top, they too roam/

Restless to fly/

When the waves came for them/

They were looking for an evening meal/

In the morning waste/

When the bombs were dropped on them/

They were sleeping in their warm hats/

Cushioned on pillows, shaped after them/

And when the fire was put out/

It was hard to distinguish/

Between them and the charred pillow/

Such was their infancy/

That birth was unknown to them/

And at the time of death/

They were ignorant to the fact/

That they were dying.

They will never know/ about the nestling their mothers prepared/

Only a tree that has had its branches and leaves wilt/

That has seen Spring turn to dust/

The cycle of seasons completed/

Would know/

Only a river whose bed lies dry/

A sunken boat in its barren lap/

And few broken helms/ Would know.

Only those mothers would know/

Who are haunted in their dreams/

By their fallen children/

Who they cannot even hold/

Hug them safe against their chest/

Merely run after/

Some imagined signs of life

like a madman/

And suddenly/ the stillness of the night/ is punctured by their shrieks/ Like a siren.

Crowd/ And children lost in commotion/

Lost in riots/

May even return sometimes/

A few return after years/

Recognising the dirt roads of their

childhood/ Belying the conclusions around her death/

Say I was residing in that town/

The road back home, all but forgotten.

For years I looked around, tried to recall/

It was only you, my mother/

That I could see in my foggy memories/

Despite all the venom that I drank/

I would never forget/

The fragrance of your dress/

I am that same child of yours/

See here, the mole on my left shoulder/

You remember, oh mother/

That tattoo on your right arm/

You etched my father’s name/

I remember still.

Robbers/ And children trapped by

smugglers/ Even they return sometimes/

But once you die/

Then the dead kids never return.

May your kids survive, my friend/

I wish/ And when they cry/

You may hold them close to you.

