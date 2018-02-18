Gained in translation: Godse at the post office

By Kureeppuzha Sreekumar
Postal seal
Godse
Got a job at the post office
The guy was brimming with joy.
Every day
To stamp Gandhi
With that heavy metal seal…
Eureka
Of the eight men
Who raped the girl
Eight Hindus
Six Muslims
Two Christians.
Eureka, eureka
Communal harmony, communal harmony.
Axe
The Hindu’s axe
Spoke to the Muslim’s axe
The blood we drank today
Tastes the same.
Vice
Me
Unlike him
Haven’t abstained from alcohol
But I haven’t
demolished anybody’s mosque
I haven’t stayed off cigarettes
Yet I haven’t
burned
Anyone in gas chambers
I am
No complete vegetarian
But haven’t
Raped women of other faiths
Nor have I impaled on a spear that
Unborn baby dear
Sleeping in the womb and
Danced around a fire
So, friend
What is vice?
War
Like the abrupt roar
Of the mighty waterfall
The woman’s wail
Over the son led to
His death by the country.
The thunder of abandonment
Breaking the self and soul.
In India or Islamabad
Does it matter?
Coffee House
Noolappam for you
Noodles for me
Food fantasies,
Like world history,
Lie long and twisted.
As we sit and share
Sweet nothings
Amidst the fumes of a soft drink
We remember the catchline
Of a merchant trading life’s wares
What’s your gain
If I love you
What’s your gain
If you love me?
Gita
Gandhi
Read the Gita daily
Carried it with him, always.
So did
Godse.
Post-mortem
When drum and plough spoke
Yet another post mortem was done on
the Dalit body.
Found in its stomach
Was the first
Post-mortem report
Skeleton
Pointing at the skeleton
The child asked
Teacher
Was this a Man?
Yes
He did eat
And sleep
Dead
When flesh and blood departed
Turned a skeleton.
Without the bones in places
Neither you nor I exist.
Teacher, tell me its faith
The teacher looked
at its forehead, thigh bones.
The skeleton was grinning
Failed you, failed you.
These are from the series of poems Nagnakavithakal (Naked Poems), by Kureeppuzha Sreekumar, a renowned Malayalam poet. He was recently assaulted by alleged BJP-RSS activists for protesting against a wall built on temple land to keep out Dalits in Vadayampady, Kerala.
For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App