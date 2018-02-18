Gained in translation: Godse at the post office

C R Sasikumar C R Sasikumar

By Kureeppuzha Sreekumar

Postal seal

Godse

Got a job at the post office

The guy was brimming with joy.

Every day

To stamp Gandhi

With that heavy metal seal…

Eureka

Of the eight men

Who raped the girl

Eight Hindus

Six Muslims

Two Christians.

Eureka, eureka

Communal harmony, communal harmony.

Axe

The Hindu’s axe

Spoke to the Muslim’s axe

The blood we drank today

Tastes the same.

Vice

Me

Unlike him

Haven’t abstained from alcohol

But I haven’t

demolished anybody’s mosque

I haven’t stayed off cigarettes

Yet I haven’t

burned

Anyone in gas chambers

I am

No complete vegetarian

But haven’t

Raped women of other faiths

Nor have I impaled on a spear that

Unborn baby dear

Sleeping in the womb and

Danced around a fire

So, friend

What is vice?

War

Like the abrupt roar

Of the mighty waterfall

The woman’s wail

Over the son led to

His death by the country.

The thunder of abandonment

Breaking the self and soul.

In India or Islamabad

Does it matter?

Coffee House

Noolappam for you

Noodles for me

Food fantasies,

Like world history,

Lie long and twisted.

As we sit and share

Sweet nothings

Amidst the fumes of a soft drink

We remember the catchline

Of a merchant trading life’s wares

What’s your gain

If I love you

What’s your gain

If you love me?

Gita

Gandhi

Read the Gita daily

Carried it with him, always.

So did

Godse.

Post-mortem

When drum and plough spoke

Yet another post mortem was done on

the Dalit body.

Found in its stomach

Was the first

Post-mortem report

Skeleton

Pointing at the skeleton

The child asked

Teacher

Was this a Man?

Yes

He did eat

And sleep

Dead

When flesh and blood departed

Turned a skeleton.

Without the bones in places

Neither you nor I exist.

Teacher, tell me its faith

The teacher looked

at its forehead, thigh bones.

The skeleton was grinning

Failed you, failed you.

These are from the series of poems Nagnakavithakal (Naked Poems), by Kureeppuzha Sreekumar, a renowned Malayalam poet. He was recently assaulted by alleged BJP-RSS activists for protesting against a wall built on temple land to keep out Dalits in Vadayampady, Kerala.

