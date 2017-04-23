Out of my mind: Two women

A combination picture shows five candidates for the French 2017 presidential election(REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo) A combination picture shows five candidates for the French 2017 presidential election(REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo)

Today a fundamental decision is about to be made in France. There is the first round of a Presidential election. French voters have ample choice, five major candidates are competing for their support. None is a certainty to win. There is one who is feared in case she does win. The indecision of the French as we approach the day may be the most decisive factor in shaping the future of France.

The five candidates show the diversity of political opinion in France. Two are from the Socialist parties, one from the Conservative party. These represent the usual choice which confronts France. These are the tried alternatives. The French people seem to be losing their enthusiasm for either party. One candidate is from the extreme Right, a fascist party. Marine Le Pen inherited the leadership of the National Front from her father Jean Marie Le Pen. His fascism is not a matter of the usual abusive rhetoric which liberal media uses against anyone they don’t like. Jean Marie refuses to admit that Hitler had six million Jews killed in what has become infamous as the Holocaust. Even so, in one of the previous Presidential elections, he came second in the first round and was only defeated because the Socialist voters held their noses and voted for the Conservative front-runner.

But the malaise is deeper now. Somehow the French people have lost their confidence in the political establishment. Once the great power on the European continent, a partner of Germany in building the European Union, it has fallen behind economically. There is high unemployment and more recently terrorist attacks from jihadist elements. More than any other European country, France has had trouble integrating its Muslim citizens, many of whom have lived there for generations. They came from the former colonies of France and have chosen France as their home.

This first round may sharpen the issue. If Marine Le Pen comes first or second, she qualifies for the second and final round a fortnight hence. She may well become the President. This time around the usual parties are much more divided and weaker than they were when her father challenged France. That a west European nation would choose voluntarily a fascist leader is itself a sign of the extent to which normal politics has failed to meet the needs of the people. The most recent terrorist event in Paris may help her win.

Across the Channel, we have another election coming. Theresa May has called an election for June 8. Brexit has been a sort of crisis of self-belief for Britain. The country was almost equally divided between those who want to stay in the European Union and those who want to leave. The leavers are anti-Establishment. Here again there is a sense of malaise. The political system may have failed the public.

The difference is that extremist parties have no chance of winning. UKIP, the party of Brexit, has lost every by-election since the Referendum. Even the Labour Party expects massive losses. The front-runner is the Conservative Party, which is expected to emerge with a larger majority, one hundred plus rather than the 17 at present. One continent, same malaise, different solutions. Two women hold the future of two nations in their hands.

