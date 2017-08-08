August 8, 1977, Forty Years Ago; Keeping out Indira

The front page of Indian Express August 8 1977. The front page of Indian Express August 8 1977.

Union Health Minister Raj Narain ruled out the possibility of Indira Gandhi returning to power for another 30 years. Narain said that pure and clean politics was alien to Mrs Gandhi. “She was never in politics and she will never be,”’ he said adding that the former PM only believed in manoeuvring. Referring to the demand by Marxists and others for the arrest of Mrs Gandhi, Raj Narain said the government would allow the law of the land to take its course. While making it clear that she would not be forgiven for the “misdeeds and atrocities committed by her,” the minister said the government would await the outcome of the commission of inquiry. Pointing out that Mrs Gandhi “never understood politics,” Narain said it would be wrong to bracket her with people like Mahatma Gandhi, Jayaprakash Narayan and the late Ram Manohar Lohia.

Delhi floods

The floods in Delhi are expected to recede over the next 48 hours. This was indicated by the Chief Executive Councillor, Kidar Nath Sahani, who said that there was a “nominal improvement” in the situation at the Dhansa bund in the western part of the capital and that the flood situation was “well under control” and likely to improve with the expected drop in the Yamuna level. Prime Minister Morarji Desai accompanied by Sahani and the Lt-Governor, D.R. Kohli, made an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas. Sahani said the survey showed extensive damage to railway tracks and highways.

Rashtrapati Bhavan

In consultation with the Cabinet, President Sanjiva Reddy is understood to have decided to move out of the palatial building that now serves as Rashtrapati Bhavan into a smaller house. The government is also planning to demolish the old sprawling bunglows — also built in colonial times — in which many ministers, MPs and senior officials stay.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App