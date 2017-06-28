Forty Years Ago, June 28, 1977: Presidential Polls

Presidential Polls

The Election Commission announced the programme for the election to fill the office of the president. According to the programme, the last date for making nominations of the candidates will be July 18. The EC notification calling the election will be July 4. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on July 19 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures will be July 21.

Janata Statute

The draft Constitution of the Janata Parliamentary Party was finalised at a sub-committee meeting. It was attended by Banarsi Das, N.K. Shejwalkar, Fazlur Rahman, Shyamnandan Mishra, Ram Kripal Sinha, and Bhanu Pratap Singh. It will go before the party executive meeting on June 29.

Rajan Case Accused

Police officials under suspension in the Rajan murder case, DIG Jayaram Padikkal, Pulicodan Narayanan, T.O. Kunhiraman Nambiar, and N.T. Mohanan, were released from jail following bail granted by the District and Session Court, Kozhikode. Three others, DIG T.V. Madhusudhanan, S. P. Lakshmana and SP Muralikrishnadas, were released last week. Rajan, an engineering college student, was arrested during the Emergency and killed in police custody.

PM On Pakistan

Prime Minister Morarji Desai described as a “complete lie” reports that India was trying to block Pakistani efforts to buy a nuclear reprocessing plant from France. When his attention was drawn to a Radio Pakistan report that during his recent visit to France such attempts were made, the PM said neither he nor the French president had mentioned this during their talks. Desai said that there should be freedom of movement among countries in the region. However, this could take place only when relations between them were “absolutely good”. Asked about the attempts in POK to revive the plebiscite demand, he said, “That question is dead”.

