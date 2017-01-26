Doordarshan’s hits and misses

DD News highlights news that receives little attention otherwise. DD News highlights news that receives little attention otherwise.

If and when you read this on Thursday morning, you could well be a spectator to Doordarshan’s finest hour. Every year, DD is our guide through the pomp and pageant of the Republic Day parade at Delhi’s Rajpath. From the minutest details of the military might and the rainbow tableaux on view to the soaring patriotism of the commentary, it is impossible to imagine watching the event without DD, its commentators and spectacular camera angles. So enjoy.

Doordarshan News is the other old faithful. The 8 pm bulletin used to be mandatory watching: It provided more news than all the other channels put together. Now, the 24×7 news cycle, which pedals and dwells on the same spot for hours — Monday at Jallikattu, Tuesday at Vadodara railway station where a man died during an SRK promotional event, Wednesday on Sharad Yadav’s dishonourable comment on women and Vinay Katiyar’s pretty tasteless remark about Priyanka Gandhi— seems to carry less news than ever before on private news channels. All the more reason, you’d think, to turn to DD News.

And to a certain extent, you would be right to do so. DD News highlights news that receives little attention otherwise. Specifically, news about the government at the Centre and other branches of the establishment like the Supreme Court and Election Commission. So, on Tuesday, you would have learnt in detail about cabinet decisions including loan waiver for farmers and IIM’s diplomas changed to degrees, the EC’s views on simultaneous polls and the report of the CMs’ committee on demonetisation.

Also that it was the National Girl Child Day. And the latest from the Australian Open Championships, although, oddly enough, nothing about the Rest of India beating Gujarat in the Irani Cup. And on the evening Newsnight, you would have heard an intelligent discussion on Indo-US relations in the light of President Donald Trump’s phone call to Prime Minister Modi, cogently and succinctly listing out both countries’ priorities.

This is news/views and by putting it in the public domain, DD News fulfills its role as public broadcaster. It’s in its coverage of politics that Doordarshan falls short. For instance, on Sunday, January 22, in the noon bulletin, the release of BJP’s manifestoes in Punjab and Goa were leading items at the precise time when Akhilesh Yadav was speaking at the release of the Samajwadi Party manifesto for UP — live news on private news channels — in the absence of Mulayam Singh.

On the 8 pm bulletin, DD News led with BJP’s manifestoes and soundbytes from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (on the Punjab manifesto), followed by an interview with him on the same subject. There was an item on the BJP’s second list of candidates in UP with a soundbyte. It was 10 minutes into the bulletin before we got to the SP-Congress alliance with soundbytes from both parties followed by mention of the SP manifesto — we saw Akhilesh but did not hear from him. Instead there was a soundbyte from BSP’s Mayawati on the SP manifesto of which we knew so little.

Purely on the basis of news value, wasn’t Akhilesh’s release of the SP manifesto for UP, his speech and the alliance with Congress more important than the BJP’s Punjab manifesto where it is the junior partner in alliance with the Akali Dal?

On January 16, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s formally joining the Congress received scant attention but on January 24, a Congress leader’s joining the BJP in Uttarakhand was “a big jolt” headline news during the day. There are other examples. On January 11, when Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressed the party’s national convention in Delhi, there was no live coverage on DD. If you recall, in 2014, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s annual address to pracharaks on Dussehra was telecast live by DD News for the first time because it was “news”, the channel said. And that is absolutely right: Bhagwat has news value. The symbiotic relationship between the BJP and the RSS makes Bhagwat’s comments important and so, live coverage is fine. By the same yardstick, Rahul Gandhi, leading the main opposition party at the national level, deserved the same courtesy?

DD, be more careful about allowing your political slip to show.