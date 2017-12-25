Christmas mubarak

(Illustration: C R Sasikumar) (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

Every year, in the days leading up to December 25, Park Street in Calcutta wraps itself up in the myriad colours of Christmas. Restaurants in and around here put out their Christmas-themed menus, carols waft through from nearby Allen Street, and the area itself is decked up with various cosy depictions from the scene of Nativity. Perhaps the only thing missing, which could have been a perfect complement to this annual setting, is snow. Winters in Calcutta, like the Nativity scenes in Park Street, are tranquil.

Almost as an added commentary on the nature of Indian secularism, Christmas in Park Street neatly complements the celebration of Eid in Old Delhi, with fairy lights adorning the centuries-old walls of Jama Masjid, and the warm, succulent smell of kebabs floating in the dense Delhi air. Both these festivals have stopped being just about the particular communities that celebrate them, and have come to embrace and be embraced by everyone.

For instance, although I had grown up in a conservative Hindu Bengali family that prized its celebration of Kali Puja, my earliest memories of childhood are more about reading stories from the Bible, the slew of Christmas movies on television, the desire to reach school early on Christmas — a rarity indeed for a twelve-year-old boy — afraid that all the festive sweets would be over if I was even one minute late.

This year, however, this beautiful Christmas feeling comes against the backdrop of right-wing violence and threats. Last week, a fringe “Hindu” group threatened schools in Uttar Pradesh with dire consequences if they celebrated Christmas. Immediately after this, in Rajasthan, a group trying to celebrate Christmas was arrested and the event was disrupted with unsubstantiated claims that in the guise of celebration the group was trying to convert Hindus to Christianity. In Madhya Pradesh, the police detained a group of seminarians as they were out singing Christmas carols and charged them under the state’s draconian anti-conversion law. The idea that these are stray incidents and have no bearing on the secular ethos of our nation doesn’t bear out either because these events come on the heels of the heinous incident in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district where a man brutally killed a Muslim labourer and filmed the entire incident. Even Eid, earlier this year, was marred by the brutal lynching of young Junaid.

Christmas, maybe owing to its global, western appeal, always had a certain charm in this country which transcended religious boundaries, enabling people from across religious lines to come together and celebrate. Yet, to me, something rotten has crept into the very soul of this republic, the stench of which is unlikely to die out any time soon.

Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS chief — a man whose ideas do have a currency with the ruling dispensation — stated publicly that everyone living in India is a Hindu. And although that statement was couched in a rhetoric of welfare, we need to take a step back and point out the moral deficiency of such an utterance. Everyone living in India is not a Hindu. The various religions do have their own distinctiveness and maintain their own ways of life. In fact, the “Hindus” Bhagwat is referring to are themselves separated in terms of rites, rituals and systems of belief. While, at the outset, a proclamation like Bhagwat’s seems harmless, it is precisely this idea, in its warped form, that is owned up to by the so-called fringe organisations. They then begin to create the bogey of conversions, or “love jihad”, which in turn become their justifications for acts of violence and vandalism.

This is inherently different from the idea of syncretism which has come to define the social reality of India. Syncretism speaks of overlaps, where religious groups merge on the boundaries, absorb and borrow iconography from each other, but at the same time, remain distinct. In Bahraich, in Uttar Pradesh, for instance, the mausoleum of the medieval Sufi pir Salar Masud attracts a large number of Hindus during the annual urs (death anniversary) celebrations. This mausoleum, so fertile in the local memory, is “Islamic”, and yet, becomes a point of veneration for the Hindu community.

At the level of folk culture, the broad homogenisation which the RSS tries to foment by creating the idea of a monolithic “Hinduism” doesn’t exist.

On Christmas this year, as the violent proclamations from the right wing become shriller, it is to these local folk expressions of popular religion in India that we ought to turn for solace. The lights on Park Street will be lit again tonight. But the cynic in me has a disturbing a thought — for how long?

