The Urdu Press: The impeachment story

The Supreme Court of India (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court of India (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Commenting on the development following the Opposition’s move to impeach the Chief Justice of India, Justice Dipak Misra, Inquilab, in its editorial on April 24, writes: “Even though the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Mr Venkaiah Naidu, has rejected the Opposition’s notice to impeach Chief Justice Dipak Misra, the manner in which he has ignored the constitutional system, and parliamentary traditions, through his step of rejection of the notice has raised many questions. The Congress has decided to appeal before the Supreme Court against Venkaiah Naidu’s hurried decision. This indicates that the sphere of this judicial crisis will expand further. If the Chief Justice wants to maintain the dignity of his office, he would have to think seriously about the larger interest of the judiciary. Otherwise there would be irreparable damage to the judiciary and the office of the Chief Justice of India.”

Rashtriya Sahara, in its editorial on April 21, writes: “People realise that the Opposition does not have the required numbers in the Parliament and there are hardly any chances of any action against the CJI or his removal. However, it was the constitutional duty of the Opposition to take an initiative in this grave matter. Today people have lost faith in the executive for administration. Judiciary is the only department in which people still have faith and confidence.”

Siyasi Taqdeer, in its editorial on April 22, writes: “Irrespective of whether the impeachment move is successful or not, the image of the judiciary has indeed been affected and the dignity of the Chief Justice too has been wounded. This is not a good omen!”

The rape ordinance

Roznama Khabrein , in its editorial on April 23, writes: “The decision for an ordinance regarding rape, including death sentence for offences against innocent girl children, has been welcomed by all sections of the society. Social, political and religious sections have described it as a good step taken belatedly… One should hope that those intent on committing such anti-human crimes would think thousand times before doing so… But there seems to be no effect of the stringent laws framed after the case of Nirbhaya and, painfully enough, there has been an increase in such cases since then. This shows that misguided people have no fear of the law or the agencies responsible for their enforcement. Law seems to bow down before people with influence and power, as in the case of the UP BJP MLA, Kuldeep Singh Senger. This matter is more social than connected with law. There is need for creating consciousness.”

Editor of Inquilab, Shakeel Shamsi, in his signed column on April 23, writes: “Regarding death sentence, the situation is that the punishment of hanging given to the perpetrators of the worst crimes is kept pending for years despite its confirmation from the Supreme Court, for technical reasons, as was the case of Surender Koli in the infamous Nithari killings 12 years ago… However, in the new law to be enacted, there is provision for quick hearings and decisions. Therefore, some hope has been generated on this score.”

Sahafat, in its editorial (April 23), writes: “There are such monstrous criminals who do not care even about being hanged while committing heinous rape crimes. May be the first case of hanging with the new law would indicate if it is a deterrent against such offences.”

Surprise acquittals

Commenting on the acquittals in Hyderabad’s Mecca Masjid blasts and the Naroda Patiya killings in Gujarat’s 2002 riots, Akhbar-e-Mashriq, in its editorial on April 22, writes: “In the four-year rule of Narendra Modi government, organisations like RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal, etc. have already been allowed to attack the very concept of national harmony that has polarised the entire country. In the last year of its rule, the BJP has started efforts to rescue even those accused of destroying the country’s unity and communal amity. Arrangements were already made to save the killers of Malegaon, Mecca Masjid and Samjhauta Express. Now, the main accused in the Naroda Patiya killings, Maya Kodnani, has also been got set free… Apart from many witnesses against Kodnani, in 2012 the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had declared Kodnani as the leader of the rioters and she was sentenced to 28 years in prison.”

Regarding acquittal of the accused in the Mecca Masjid blasts, Hindustan Express, in its editorial on April 18, writes: “The acquittal of Aseemanand and other accused can be described as surprising and the result of irresponsibility of the NIA that failed to argue properly in this case. The NIA’s decision of not appealing against these accused being freed on bail in 2007, not presenting solid evidences during the trial and many witnesses going back on their statements raise many questions. Aseemanand had recorded a confessional statement in Delhi’s Tees Hazari Court on December 12, 2010 naming many persons involved in the crime. He later went back on his statement. Those arrested on allegations of saffron terrorism are slowly being acquitted on bailed out and investigative agencies are not opposing such orders. This creates a suspicion as to why these agencies are taking a soft line in these cases.”

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App