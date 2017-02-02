Telescope: Little flourish or poetry

Arun Jaitley Arun Jaitley

In the event, the Union finance minister did not tax our purses — or our patience — unduly. If at all, Arun Jaitley found it more taxing to stand and deliver the budget speech: Twenty-five minutes into it, he sat down to rise only minutes before its completion. By then, having shed the burden of the budget papers, he felt so light on his feet, he was ready to take wing: “When my aim is right, when my goal is in sight, my winds favour me and I fly.”

Annually, this is the FM’s finest hour in Parliament and on TV, what with the Doordarshan interview soon after the budget presentation followed by his press conference. It is not, however, the finest TV spectacle — for the average viewer, at least. That isn’t his fault or anybody’s fault. The fault, if there is one, my countrymen, lies in the nature of the speech: Weighed down by so many thousands of crores of rupees — even Jaitley had difficulty wrapping his tongue around all that cash, fumbling here and there — it lasts for more than 100 minutes by which time you are left with rupee signs for eyeballs and fewer notes in your pocket, besides being thoroughly confused by the plethora of data.

That the speech was shorter this year, despite incorporating the Railways budget which until now had a speech of its very own, is a compliment to the FM.

Yesterday, the FM cut taxes and the length of his speech; the economy or words, delivered in straight businessman-like fashion without too many rhetorical flourishes or asides — only twice did he permit himself poetic license — by and large made sense to even those who think capital expenditure refers to the cost of living in New Delhi.

As expected there were “tectonic” “epoch-making” references to GST, demonetisation, and any number or “record” outlays for different schemes — “digital” was a favourite word. The father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi found favour too, invoked several times by Jaitley who even quoted him: “A right cause never fails.” Narendra Modi was of course repeatedly cited and so was Swami Vivekananda (once).

No one was more pleased by the budget than the prime minister. Indeed, it is unusual to see him looking so pleased in Parliament. The camera would regularly pan to find him thumping the desk, loudly. He was all smiles often, and the most enthusiastic thumper on the treasury benches, although the MP who vigorously applauded the FM’s reference to Chandigarh being “kerosene-free” deserves special mention. The BJP MPs’ most responsive moment? The collective “oooh” that went up when Jaitley announced income tax benefits.

It may not be an exaggeration to say that the immediate reactions to the budget from economists in TV news studios, as soon as Jaitley had concluded, were more appreciative than what we heard in Parliament.

Lok Sabha TV, occasionally, shifted across the aisle where it found Mallikarjun Kharge practising a glare, and Rahul Gandhi either in animated conversation with Jyotiraditya Scindia or in sullen silence. The camera did not alight upon Sonia Gandhi, Mulayam Singh Yadav or Trinamool Congress MPs for a simple reason: They were not in the House. The TMC had boycotted the proceedings.

It’s difficult, almost impossible, to remain riveted by the budget speech for so long, no matter how much you may like Mr Jaitley’s delivery. So the attention wanders along with the eyes, strolling here and there to admire the scenery which consisted of benches and bench-sitters. Not a very pretty sight. Mostly, our MPs wear their customary uniform: White kurta-pyjama. The PM, always a smart dresser, brightened proceedings, resplendent in off-white silk kurta and a raw silk waistcoat; Murli Manohar Joshi shone in yellow, while the gentleman behind the FM decided to distinguish the occasion in a blue-stripe kurta, a blue and white floral scarf and spectacles. How can you concentrate on the evils of black money with such distractions? The prize for the best dressed MP goes to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, very colourful in his tweed coat and purple (?) polo neck.

On budget day, the only figures worth looking at in Parliament are the ones in the speech, so let’s get back to business.