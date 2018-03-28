View From The Right: Defeated in UP

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express photo/File) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express photo/File)

An article in Organiser has described the BJP’s defeat in the recent by-elections in Uttar Pradesh as unexpected. The article calls the defeat of the BJP in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats vacated by the chief minister and deputy chief minister of UP respectively, a shock for “the nationalist forces”. “This defeat has also unexpectedly emboldened the anti-national and unpatriotic elements. The bubble of their new overwhelming joy is though momentary, but its effect is concerning enough. The overjoy of the newly elevated (in the garb of election) Chairman of the Congress and his mother is understandable, but very soon the bubble will burst and the regional secular parties that seem to be gathering around the Congress, will fall scattered hither and thither due to their leaders’ ‘haughty mindedness’,” according to the article.

The article claims the eternal Hindu Nation has repulsed such shocks so many times in the past and so, this too will be overturned. The BJP’s victory chariot, according to the article, will soon cover West Bengal. It claims that no Siddaramaiah can stop the BJP’s “victory journey” under “the dynamic and undaunted leadership of Modi and Shah”. “This leadership is a God gift to this nation like those of Atalji and Advaniji. Let us not be disheartened and get morose. From this very moment we will start all efforts to wholeheartedly give a crushing defeat to all the inimical powers which have become a curse under the cover of ‘secularism’,” a term, which the article claims, is not “found in any dictionary of any language of the world,” the article asserts.

The Lingayat trouble

Organiser and Panchajanya have articles on the Lingayat issue. A report in Organiser claims that by sending the controversial proposal recommending minority status to the Lingayats, the Karnataka government wants to play safe and fix the blame on the Narendra Modi government. “If it (proposal) gets approval, the Siddaramaiah government takes the credit and if it does not, then (it can) curse the Centre… This ‘hitting two-birds-with-one-stone’ approach by the Congress may backfire as Hindu voters who used to vote for the Congress may switch sides and choose BJP en mass,” according to the report. The report goes on to claim Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently said that the next assembly election will be fought on the “secularism versus communalism” plank.

According to the report, the Karnataka CM, who considers himself to be a champion of OBCs, has literally “divided and ruled” the Lingayats.

TDP-BJP break-up

A report in Organiser claims the parting of ways by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the BJP at the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh was so sudden and dramatic that it has surprised many observers. While the report admits that the reason for the breakup is the denial of special status to Andhra Pradesh, it argues that all the political parties are appealing to the emotions of Andhra voters by painting the BJP the villain with the intent to win the 2019 assembly election. Unwarranted division of Telugu speaking people without evolving a new criteria for statehood and the irrational drafting of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act by the UPA government to suit its political calculations have resulted in economic imbalance in the newly-carved states, according to the report.

All the political parties, including the original sinner of bifurcation, the Congress, have now chosen to campaign on the special status issue, the article claims. The article goes on to blame “the pro-TDP media” for turning the special status issue into a political campaign in a bid to “nullify aggressive questioning” by BJP leaders of the “misdeeds of Chandrababu Naidu”. The people of Andhra Pradesh, who preferred the experienced Naidu over the political novice, Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2014 elections, are disappointed with Naidu on many fronts. Naidu needed an issue to turn the tide and he chose the special status to divert public attention, according to the report.

Congress plenary

An article in Organiser on the 84th plenary session of the Congress says AICC president Rahul Gandhi raked up many issues like unemployment among the youth, farmers’ problems, J&K, GDP, skill India and Swachh Bharat without addressing who has given these problems to the country. Rahul Gandhi’s address at the session looked more like an electoral speech. He focused on attacking the BJP, according to the report. “The session did not touch on why the Congress stood marginalised today. Why has it been thrown out of power? The Congress session should have been used to infuse new life among workers, to re-energise them. There was a need to present the session in a new manner, but Rahul Gandhi failed to do that,” according to the article. “The Congress remained in power for more than 50 years, why could it not bring about improvement on all these fronts? Why could it not generate employment? Why could it not solve farmers’ problems? Why was the Kashmir problem allowed to linger?” the article asks. It adds that Rahul Gandhi should have shared the party’s new vision with the workers and discussed what ought to be done to revive the party.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App