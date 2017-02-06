The Jallikattu catalyst

Jallikattu in Palamedu,Tamil Nadu. (Source: AP) Jallikattu in Palamedu,Tamil Nadu. (Source: AP)

The Tamil month ‘Thai’ (15 January-15 February) must have some undiscovered connection with protests. It was in the same month, back in 1938, that Thanthai Periyar galvanised the protest against the imposition of Hindi. In 1956, when Annadurai heading the DMK, the Hindi protest took form and proposed to mark Republic Day as a black day. Today’s generation may have a shallow understanding about the protest. What is seen as a protest against Hindi is actually born out of concern for regional languages other than Hindi.

The Jallikattu protest began in a fashion similar to the anti-Hindi protest. It was self-led and had no affiliation with any political party. What’s different now is that the protest is even larger in terms of participation from the people of Tamil Nadu. Their slogans echoed loudly and clearly as people thronged to Marina beach, deciding to stay put until the gates were opened for the bulls. It was organised with no hiccups, meeting all the needs of the people, including food, water and toilet facilities. The protests happened not only in Chennai but also in several other

important cities like Salem, Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, etc.

Although the reason for people being led to Marina was Jallikattu, several other debates broke out. The issue became a catalyst for unleashing an undercurrent of suppressed feelings that have been bottled up for years: The Cauvery river water dispute, Mullaperiayar dam dispute and the protests against the Kudankulam atomic power project are a few major issues we have witnessed in the recent past. The organic farming expert and activist, Nammalwar, died on 30 December, 2013, near Pattukkottai. His death came while he was protesting against the ONGC’s methane exploration. The death of Gandhian Sasi Perumal during his protest demanding prohibition in the state also deeply affected the Tamil people.

Widespread corruption in education, with no cap on the fee structure, has been a cause for distress as well. The Modi government’s efforts to propagate Sanskrit have not gone down well. When people were ravaged by drought and famine, the announcement about currency notes turning invalid added fuel to the fire. News of farmer suicides were widely circulated on social media.

BJP minister Pon Radhakrihshnan issued a statement advising Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka to go back. The subsequent Central government announcement allowing persecuted Hindus living abroad to come back to India led to shock and confusion. The sudden announcement about Pongal holidays being optional created a hue and cry. The cumulative effect of these events saw people raise their voices equally against PETA and the Centre’s actions from the very first day. When the Jallikattu at Alanganallur was stopped and the police used force on the people, the pro-Jallikattu protest began.

During Anna Hazare’s movement against corruption, the most supportive people were people like the Gandhian Sasi Perumal and others from Chennai and Coimbatore. It was only natural for the young people of these regions to believe in a Gandhian form of protest. Since the protest was led for the collective representation of Tamil people and galvanised by youngsters, people from every race, caste and creed came out in large numbers. The pro-Jallikattu protest may well be the first one that did not see the Muslim-Hindu differences post-the Coimbatore blast.

The protest also eschewed any political affiliation. Neither Opposition leader M.K. Stalin, nor Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam could address the protest. Several ministers were also sent back. The protest made it clear that it was against dysfunctional political parties and systems.

The protest was a huge success. However, political parties did their best in the last two days to ensure it was neither recognised, nor celebrated. Moves were made to make it appear like some of the protesters were self-proclaimed leaders and they were painted as traitors who left the protest halfway. Had the protesting crowd been allowed to stay assembled at Marina until January 23, when the bill allowing Jallikattu was passed in the legislative assembly, there would have been a huge wave of celebration. But that would defy the power and status of important political parties. Many initiatives were taken to make it look like a riot.

The pro-Jallikattu protest has brought Tamils from across the world together. This connection shall last a long time.

The people of Tamil Nadu were not just speaking about reviving Tamil culture, they voiced concerns about politicians’ support towards MNCs, the depletion of natural resources, the importance of youth in politics, etc. The young bulls of Tamil Nadu have shown political parties that they wouldn’t be afraid to charge if these matters are not addressed.