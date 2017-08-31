August 31, 1977, Forty Years Ago: President Unwell

Indian Express front page on August 31, 1977 (Source: Express photo) Indian Express front page on August 31, 1977 (Source: Express photo)

The President, Sanjiva Reddy, is ill. He is flying to New York for hospitalisation. The doctors have discovered a coin lesion in the upper lobe of his left lung — shown on the X-ray plates as a shadow the size of a coin. A panel of six doctors has recommended further investigations “urgently” and is of the opinion that the Memorial Hospital and Sloan Kettering Institute, New York, would be “the most appropriate centre for the necessary comprehensive management of the case”. Reddy, who took over as president only 35 days ago, is said to cheerful and going about his duties. Reddy was found to be suffering from the lung ailment “in the course of a routine medical check-up” at the AIIMS.

Passport For Indira

Indira Gandhi has applied for a passport, it was learnt. Mrs Gandhi had been holding a diplomatic passport for the past 12 years. She was entitled to this privilege first as I&B minister and later, as prime minister. However, after losing office in March, Mrs Gandhi’s diplomatic passport was automatically cancelled. Mrs Gandhi is reported to have received numerous offers from universities and institutions abroad inviting her to deliver talks. It is unlikely that Mrs Gandhi will be automatically granted a passport. The Janata government is reportedly divided on the issue.

Shah Commission

The Shah Commission, which is inquiring into the alleged excesses committed during the Emergency, has informed all state governments that their officers need not suffer from any inhibition in sharing whatever information they have with the Commission. The Commission has said it is anxious to ensure that only those who may have indulged in gross misuse of Emergency conditions for deriving gain to themselves or others, or who have been guilty of flagrant misuse or of authority may come within the adverse notice of the Commission.

