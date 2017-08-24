August 24, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Bansi Lal arrested

Express front page forty years ago (Archive) Express front page forty years ago (Archive)

Bansi Lal Arrested

Former Defence Minister Bansi Lal was arrested in his hometown of Bhiwani on charges of embezzlement of Haryana Youth Congress funds totalling about 5 lakhs.

77 Replaces Coke

The new beverage, intended to replace Coca Cola in the country, has been named “77”. The credit for suggesting the name, along with an unexpected cash award of Rs 10,000, go to the veteran parliamentarian, H.V. Kamath. The drink, developed by the Central Food Technological Research Institute, will be marketed by the public sector Modern Bakeries. It is unlikely that “77” will be marketed in 1978.

JP on Indira

Jayaprakash Narayan clarified the circumstances in which, after his meeting with Indira Gandhi on August 13, he had said she had a “brighter future than her bright past”. JP told newspersons in Patna that what he said had to be judged in the context of “my nature, my relationship with the Nehru family, my feeling for her as a daughter” although he had himself suffered before and during the Emergency.

Total Revolution

Jayaprakash Narayan advised the youth, Sarvodaya workers and all others who believed in social change through a peaceful total revolution to address themselves to the task of forming people’s committees from the village to the state levels. He said for bringing about the desired changes, it was necessary to break from traditional grooves.

Anti-Tamil Riots

The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gurbachan Singh, will visit by helicopter three camps in the Central Hill Country, where persons of Indian origin are housed. It is estimated that about 10,000 persons are lodged in these camps at Kandy and Karunegala following the anti-Tamil riots.

