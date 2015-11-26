Telescope: Aamir and Chinese whispers

Aamir Khan’s responses to questions n intolerance made headline news immediately on Twitter. By morning, TV news was running — wild — with it. Aamir Khan’s responses to questions n intolerance made headline news immediately on Twitter. By morning, TV news was running — wild — with it.

Events and people make the news, but Twitter and TV make their own news. Last Thursday, Peter Mukerjea was arrested in the Sheena Bora murder case. All day Friday, there were tweets for and against him — more against than for — some dutifully reported by TV, with reactions becoming “Breaking News”.

News channels gratefully sunk their teeth into Mukerjea and chewed him to the bone: They regurgitated the entire murder case, interviews at the time with Mukerjea, what Rahul (his son, not Gandhi) said — by the way, Smriti Irani claims Rahul G copies her style of speaking, NDTV 24×7) — what Mekhail said then and says now, and repeated all available footage of Peter and Indrani. Oh yes, every channel had “exclusive” copies of the chargesheet against him. To add piquancy to an already masala murder case, channels read a great deal into Indrani exposing her face on Friday — it’s a show of defiance, no, no, of solidarity with Peter: “I am being framed,” she told India Today. Breaking News.

In the evening, a psychologist took the story forward with the revelatory claim that “You cannot have a murder without a motive” (Times Now). CNN-IBN immediately obliged — it “decoded” the chargesheet, found that the “primary fulcrum”(?) for the murder was property. Meanwhile, on News X, a psychotherapist provided another angle: That Indrani was “not normal”. Times Now praised itself for being the only channel to have pointed Arnab Goswami’s finger of suspicion at Peter earlier and needled Mumbai Police. Breaking News: “Times Now was the first…”

Reactions to reactions to the news also make news.

On Monday, at the Ramnath Goenka Awards for Excellence in Journalism, Aamir Khan responded to questions on “intolerance”. His responses, particularly a rhetorical question by his wife Kiran about leaving India, made headline news immediately on Twitter. By Tuesday morning, TV news was running — wild — with it.

No sooner had Rahul G tweeted support for Aamir that the BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain warned Aamir against tarnishing the country’s Incredible India image. Breaking News. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the country won’t let Aamir leave. But when did Aamir say he was going anywhere? Who cares — it makes a good story.

Next, Barkha Dutt interviewed Irani who said free speech flourished in the country when Aamir could speak so openly in front of Union ministers. Breaking News. TV news also chased film stars for a comment. India Today was lucky to have them already in its studios for a film promotion and, so, a hapless Ranbir Kapoor was asked to comment on his father Rishi Kapoor’s comment (don’t run). Breaking News. The usual rogue suspects were also rustled up, like Yogi Adityanath, who promptly advised Aamir to leave the country — it would help with population control. By evening, the studios were full of people for the “Aamir vs Modi” debate (India Today, ABP). Note: The Incredible India ambassador’s “India Intolerant” remarks were transformed into a bout between the actor and the PM. This is how news is manufactured. Rajdeep Sardesai even asked, “Was it (Aamir’s remarks) anti-Modi?”

Actors like Raveena Tandon, Dalip Tahil (India Today), Paresh Rawal (News X) got into arguments. While Naseeruddin Shah shared Aamir’s “concerns”, he said Aamir should not have voiced them as they increased the “fear psychosis” among Muslims. Unwittingly, Shah has provided fodder for another news cycle and evening of debates. Can’t you see it? “Naseeruddin tells Aamir don’t aggravate Muslims”.

Before Goswami raged about Aamir “leaving the country”, he conducted a good interview with Central Board of Film Certification chairman Pahlaj Nihalani. He used Nihalani’s films to attack him for censoring the kiss in Bond’s Spectre — especially a kiss between Sunny Deol and Archana Puran Singh in Aag Ka Gola. A flustered Nihalani spluttered that that was a mere “touch” of the lips.

