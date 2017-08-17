But the Earth moves, and Rohith Vemula is a Dalit

Rohith Vemula’s mother, V Radhika, holds a picture of her son during a protest. (Source: Express Photo/File) Rohith Vemula’s mother, V Radhika, holds a picture of her son during a protest. (Source: Express Photo/File)

To the Vatican, the Earth did not move, to Galileo, it did. In less than half a millennium, truth triumphed as the earth continued with its business, as always, which is to revolve around the sun.

To the local district authorities, to citizens of Telugu country, to the Dalit masses, Rohith’s mother Radhika is a Dalit, her eldest child Nileema is a Dalit, the youngest child Raja is a Dalit, which means Rohith Vemula too ought to be a Dalit.

But after Rohith’s death, the ABVP declared Vemula was not a Dalit, so the RSS dittoed that declaration, as did a host of BJP leaders, and finally, the Union Government.

If anti-nationals are allowed to have their say in India today, why deny that privilege to the ABVP, RSS, BJP, the Union Government? So we should hear them out when they say that since Rohith was fathered by Mani, an OBC, hence he is a non-Dalit.

It’s pointless to argue with deadwood. Let me try, nevertheless. An adoptive girl, Radhika was married to Mani. The man believed Radhika belonged to his caste, Vaddera. After fathering three lovely kids, Mani figured out one day that his wife Radhika was a Mala, a Dalit caste. Almost instantly, Mani turns violent and abusive towards Radhika. In fact, he starts referring to her and behaving as if she’s an ‘untouchable’ — and I deliberately use that word — deploying the filthiest of casteist slurs.

Unable to withstand Mani’s casteist conduct that would often be associated with violence, Radhika along with her three children, returned to her mother, Anjani Devi’s home. The rest, of course, is history. Vemula and his two siblings grow up being doubly cursed by untouchability and poverty.

It indeed is a fine art to argue with people who don’t like to argue because they believe that their word is law; but of course, they are devoid of human sensibility.

Furthermore, a person’s dying declaration is taken as the pure truth. Rohith’s memorable memo to the world, not only to his family, notably speaks about the “fatal accident of my birth”. It is a dying declaration that is the loudest declaration of his Dalit universe that he always wanted to transcend. Only a person totally without any understanding of the sense and sensibility of the English language would miss the meaning; or they are trained pretenders of the truth.

Coming to the Judicial Inquiry headed by A K Roopanwal, a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court. Just look at the language employed by this Vatican enthusiast, appointed by the Ministry of Human Resource Development. The language matches word by word, sentence by sentence, paragraph by paragraph what the ABVP, RSS, BJP, and the central government have been saying since Vemula made the ultimate sacrifice in search of a just life.

The question is, why have the ruling BJP and the central government got so deeply entrenched in the Vemula case when they know that they are siding with the untruth? The likeliest reason is that the RSS has got involved in this case, embraced mud all over its persona. There is no way the central government will disobey the RSS which has been so badly battered in the Hyderabad University campus.

If the Vatican Church could hide behind the untruth for over 350 years, so can the Narendra Modi-led central government. The tragedy is that even in his death, they will not leave Rohith Vemula alone. For the Sangh Parivar, Vemula’s caste survives into the next life, and ever after. These are the mind games the RSS is playing with Dalits today.

