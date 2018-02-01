Impetus for rural economy, MSMEs, but disinvestment targets conservative

Budget 2018: It is clear the government is now laying equal stress on promoting both ease of doing business as well as ease of living in the country. Budget 2018: It is clear the government is now laying equal stress on promoting both ease of doing business as well as ease of living in the country.

The Union Budget has provided a major impetus to the rural economy and the overall agriculture sector, which will be a force multiplier for overall growth in the coming years. It will also drive consumption in a big way, thus helping growth in other related sectors.

Additionally, MSMEs have come in for a lot of focus, be it through better access to finance or lowering of corporate tax rates — this will help spur both employment and growth in this vital segment of the economy. Moreover, the central theme of jobs has been reflected, with the government making clear its intention to help generate meaningful work opportunities for the people.

Another path-breaking announcement relates to the new National Health Protection Scheme, under which an annual health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to nearly one-third households. This is the world’s largest government funded healthcare programme and will lead to a clear increase in demand for quality healthcare facilities and services. We have also noted the several new initiatives for improving quality of the education sector of the country.

While we see a clear focus on infrastructure sector development in rural areas, similar plans for such development in urban areas, including wider connectivity, have got needed attention.

Another major achievement as reflected both in the Economic Survey and in the Budget relates to the massive jump seen in the number of both direct and indirect tax payers in the country. This a clear outcome of the series of measures taken over time to promote formalisation of the economy and have a more user-friendly and transparent tax system in the country. This also augurs well for the fiscal situation as in time we should see a bump in revenue flows which will enable it to finance its welfare programs.

On the fiscal deficit numbers, we see a revised figure for both FY18 and FY19. Given the kind of structural reforms the government has undertaken in the last year and the need to give a fillip, particularly through infrastructure development and strengthening of the rural economy, FICCI is fully supportive of the new glide path.

Given the performance on the disinvestment front this year, we were hoping the government would be more ambitious in terms of setting targets for the next year. However, Rs 80,000 crore for disinvestment receipts in FY19 is a bit conservative. Further, continuing the security transaction tax (STT), even while re-introducing long term capital gains (LTCG), will put an additional burden on those participating in the market.

Perhaps this won’t impact markets in the long-term. With the markets giving a compounded return of 15-16% over the last 20 years, a tax impacting 1.5% return should not affect domestic investor appetite for equity investment. Additionally, the introduction of grandfathering is a very important and pragmatic move which has helped avoid panic selling in the market.

Another area where we could have seen more action by way of support measures is exports. The Economic Survey had clearly established how schemes for the textile and apparel sector had yielded positive results; similar measures for other labour-intensive sectors could have been announced. Moreover, while a consolidation process for public-sector insurance companies has been indicated, we had hoped that similar plans for the banking sector, as was widely anticipated ahead of the Budget, would also be announced soon.

