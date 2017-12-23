Can 2G ‘scam’ architects BJP & ADMK speak with authority now?

The mother of all scams was that you were fooled in to thinking there was a scam where none existed.
There were 17 persons (including companies) accused in the 2G case instituted by the Central Bureau of Investigation and 19 persons (including companies) in the case prosecuted by the Directorate of Enforcement. The Special Court conduced day-to- day trial, under the monitoring of the Supreme Court, of all the cases and acquitted everyone of all charges, vide judgments running into 1552 pages and 105 pages, respectively.
For the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the 2G case has been another in the list of unproven allegations. When MG Ramachandran walked out of the DMK in 1972, he levelled allegations of corruption and mishandling of party funds. Yet, nothing was proved on these allegations. In 2001, Jayalalitha, soon after being sworn in as Chief Minister, ordered the midnight arrest of M Karunanidhi on the charges of allegations in the construction of flyovers. So weak was the case, it was not even taken it to trial.
In 2011, the 2G case, filed before the Special Court in Patiala House Courts, included members of the DMK. In 2017, all of them have been acquitted. Along with them, the DMK party stands exonerated; exonerated of all insinuations, innuendo, allegations and accusations. Can the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK) – chief architects of the scam – speak with similar moral authority? Have not Bangaru Laxman and J Jayalalithaa been convicted by courts of law on charges of corruption?
The truth is that politics is a battle of perception. A perception of pervasive corruption was created by the DMK’s political rivals. The perception was created through a process of exaggeration, scandalisation and sensationalisation. When the Comptroller and Auditor General report was leaked in November 2010, then Minister A Raja came forward to step down from the Council of Ministers, in order to facilitate a fair probe. The entire case was diligently monitored by the Supreme Court, including the filing of the chargesheet and the appointment of the Special Public Prosecutor. Regular updates and progress reports were periodically filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Directorate of Enforcement and Income Tax Department before the Supreme Court. There has been more media coverage of this case than possibly any other. To understand the significance of the acquittal, the judgment must be seen against the backdrop of the most stringent media, executive and judicial scrutiny. For those legal luminaries to now claim that the judgment has not considered certain aspects, it would be advisable to first peruse the nearly 4 lakh pages of documentary and oral evidence.
On a larger point, our political discourse needs to change. It needs to evolve from that of mud-slinging and media-hyping. BJP and ADMK had declared this to be a “scam” when the case was still in trial. Today, the shoe is on the other foot. As responsible opposition parties, DMK and Congress need to set a higher standard than the BJP or ADMK. Politicians need to realize that they are hurling allegations and maligning reputations of people with families and lives. Take Kanimozhi: her son was 11 years old when she the case started, she had to be in Delhi for day-to-day trial over the last 7 years. Who will give back her the time she lost in the process? What about the months of imprisonment she, and others, had to undergo? Can the CBI and ED be sued for malicious prosecution?
When DMK President Karunanidhi was arrested on trumped up charges in 2001, he was taken before the Magistrate at the early hours of the morning. A journalist from Tamil magazine Nakeeran, who was present at the residence of the Magistrate, passed him a piece of white paper and asked if there was something he wanted to tell the people of the state. Karunanidhi scribbled the following words: “Aneethi veezhum, Aram vellum.” translated as “Injustice will fall. Dharma shall prevail”. The words have rung true, time and again.
- Dec 23, 2017 at 2:39 pm2G scam did occurred and country lost lakh crores is the truth. Comptroller and Auditor Général is correct in his calculations exchequer lost Rs. 176000 crores. The CBI special court judge acquitted accused due to unsubstancial evidence, not that scam didn't occur. The case was filled by CBI under UPA and for more then à year CBI didn't bother to take even the statements of 3 important people. Supreme court found À Raja culprit in giving away the spectrum on his Whims and fancy and cancelled 122 licence. How could it be zero loss ? The moles in thé CBI who protected the culprits from 2010 to 2014 continued protecting the culprits by under substantiating the evidences. Lot money was laundered (in India, Morishes, Mal et si à...) and ED made à note and provided evidence to court which was appreciated during filing charge sheet by the same judge.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 1:55 pmThe shameless and thick-skinned BJP and AIDMK leaders would only laugh at the loss of valuable years in prison and the accompanying defamation of the innocents. Down with their dirty politics.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 1:00 pmBoth Vinod Rai and BJP must be held accontable for this.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 12:42 pmAnother example of media buying and author buying ! After all, what should people do if Kanimozhi or any similar corrupt politicians were faced or jailed one or two months, who are otherwise eligible for life prison for simple looting public money, no evidence is not exoneration.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:03 amDear Sir it is Congress led UPA put Raja and Kanimozhi in Jail and not BJP. If there are no corruption charges then why they should be put in Jail by then UPA and then PM telling that it is coalition compulsions and later DMK leaving UPA Government. Even in 2014, it is Congress severed ties with DMK and stood alone in the Parlimentary election. It is Congress gave BJP or opposition parties to capitalize on 2G scam. Do not blame BJP as opposition party they utilized UPA's failure to prove A Raja or Kanomozhi not guilty and since 2011 for three years UPA failed to do that during their tenure. If you want to thank then CBI under BJP you have to thank and not Congress. More over in Tamil Nadu it is open secret how DMK and AIADMK have ins utionalized corruption and amazed wealth. Pleas do not preach holiness truth will come out like Jaya-Sasi case. NaamuReply
