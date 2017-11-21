Two involved in Manipur IED blast apprehended

Exactly one week after a powerful IED explosion had killed two jawans of the Assam Rifles in Chandel district of Manipur, security forces on Monday apprehended two persons belonging to the outlawed PLA who are said to have been involved in planting the explosive device.

The two persons were apprehended by jawans of the 18 Assam Rifles with the help of police and local people, and both have allegedly confessed to planting the IED on November 13, a press release issued by the Assam Rifles PRO based in Imphal said.

The Assam Rifles PRO said the two persons were local youth who were financially weak and unemployed persons. Their poverty was exploited by the banned PLA, the armed wing of Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), to carry out an act of violence against the security forces, the PRO added.

“The incident has once again highlighted the exploitation of unsuspecting financially poor persons by various insurgent groups, PLA in this case, to vitiate the environment of peace and progress in the region. Luring financially weak or unemployed persons to undertake anti-national violent activities by ruse of money is sheer exploitation,” the Assam Rifles PRO said in a press release.

The November 13 incident that took place at Mahamani village on the outskirts of Chandel had left two jawans –- Riflemen Indra Singh and Sohan Lal -– dead. Six other jawans who sustained serious injuries are currently undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

A third Assam Rifles, identified as Jay Prakash Aaron, had lost his life on Wednesday in the same area when security forces had launched an operation against suspected militants involved in the earlier incident. A militant was also killed during the operation and one AK-series rifle and some ammunition was recovered from him.

