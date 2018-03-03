Who will be Chief Minister of Tripura? BJP top body to decide today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah in New Delhi. The BJP today created history by winning a majority in the Left bastion of Tripura where Manik Sarkar has been in power for 20 years. (File/Express Photo/Anil Sharma) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah in New Delhi. The BJP today created history by winning a majority in the Left bastion of Tripura where Manik Sarkar has been in power for 20 years. (File/Express Photo/Anil Sharma)

The BJP and its ally the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura have ended the 25-year Left rule in the state of Tripura, surging ahead with a clear majority, and now set to form government. At a meeting later this evening, the BJP’s top decision-making body, the Parliamentary Board, will likely decide on who its Chief Minister will be. Much credit for the BJP’s victory in this northeast state goes to its general secretary Ram Madhav.

“Our Parliamentary Board (the party’s highest decision making body) will meet in the evening and take a call,” Madhav, beaming as the results poured in, told reporters at a press conference in Agartala. But who could the BJP pick to be its face in a state where it has to indicate it means business? There is much talk among the local party unit that 48-year old state president Biplab Kumar Deb could take charge.

Who is Biplab Deb?

Deb trained at the RSS’ Delhi headquarters where he worked closely with BJP’s Tripura state in-charge Sunil Deodhar, who later on made him the state president. Considered a political outsider five years ago, Deb, contesting from Banamalipur constituency, managed to ensure he was the alternative to Manik Sarkar – Tripura’s clean face and India’s poorest CM. Deb’s oratory skills and an overall pleasing personality managed to win over the anti-Left electorate in the state who were left unimpressed by Opposition leaders propped up by the Congress, hopeful of coming back to power since it was ousted over 25 years ago.

The BJP Parliamentary Board comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari besides a few others.

