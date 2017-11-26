Two more Tripura Rifles men held in journalist murder case

TRIPURA POLICE arrested two more personnel of the 2nd Tripura State Rifles (TSR) late on Friday in connection with Tuesday’s murder of Sudip Datta Bhowmik, a journalist with an Agartala-based newspaper. Two others, including 2nd TSR Commandant Tapan Debbarma, were arrested earlier.

According to information, Naik Subedar Amit Dedbarma and Rifleman Dharmendra Singh were picked up by the CID late Friday night from inside the 2nd TSR Battalion campus at RK Nagar, about 20 km from the state capital. The two were produced before a magistrate in Agartala on Saturday, with the CID seeking their custody for seven days.

Officials did not react on why the two were arrested. Sources, however, said Rifleman Singh was posted in the Commandant’s office, and Naik Subedar Debbarma was also reportedly present at or near the scene of murder last week.

