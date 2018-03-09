Tripura swearing-in LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to attend, Manik Sarkar also expected

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav and Tripura BJP chief Biplab Kumar Deb greet supporters after the party’s victory in Tripura Assembly elections. (PTI) BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav and Tripura BJP chief Biplab Kumar Deb greet supporters after the party’s victory in Tripura Assembly elections. (PTI)

Keeping his poll promise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony in Tripura on Friday. The BJP-ITBP alliance, which decimated the Left’s 25-year rule in the northeastern state, will ascend to power today giving BJP its first chief minister in the state. Biplab Deb, 48, will take charge as Chief Minister with Jishnu Debbarma as his deputy.

The BJP, which did not win any seat in 2013, bagged 35 seats in the 60-member Assembly on the back of a high-voltage campaign. The Left, under its four-time chief minister Manik Sarkar, could win just 16 seats, down from 33 seats last time. There are reports that Sarkar is likely to attend the swearing-in today.

While the ceremony is slated to begin at 10 am, the PM is scheduled to arrive at the Agartala airport at noon. He will reach the venue, the massive Assam Rifles grounds, directly from the airport. This is a departure from oath-taking ceremonies in Tripura that have so far taken place at the Raj Bhavan.

Apart from Modi and party president Amit Shah, several other BJP leaders will be attending the ceremony.

