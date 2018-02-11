Tripura polls: Left cadres ‘looting’ public, BJP to bring ‘transformation’ in state, says Amit Shah

Chawmanu: BJP National President Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in Chawmanu, Tripura on Sunday. PTI Photo (PTI2_11_2018_000188B) Chawmanu: BJP National President Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in Chawmanu, Tripura on Sunday. PTI Photo (PTI2_11_2018_000188B)

Ahead of the Assembly polls to be held next week, BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday said that the BJP government would bring ‘transformation’ and make Tripura a model state if voted to power. Accusing the Left cadre of pocketing public funds meant for development, Shah asked the people to oust ‘Lal bhai’ government from the state.

“The government of ‘Lal bhai’ and its cadres have looted Tripura for 25 years in the name of development… A BJP government is bound to come. It won’t be merely a change of MLAs or government but will usher in its transformation,” he said during an eight-kilometre roadshow held across the state.

“We want to change politics of violence in Tripura to politics of development. Bring BJP government in the state and within five years we will make it a model state,” he said while addressing elections rally in Mohanpur.

At another rally in Chawmanu, Shah accused the Left government of practising politics of violence. Attacking Chief Minister Manik Sarkar for his charge that Centre had not allocated funds for the development of the state, Amit Shah noted that it had released Rs 25,396 crore to Tripura under the 14th finance commission against Rs 7,283 crore it had got under the 13th finance commission.

“Where has all this extra RS 18,000 crore gone? It has gone into pockets of Communist cadres. I dare Sarkar to give an account of this money in his public meeting,” Shah said during the election rally. The Left government, he said, was made in the name of the poor. The poverty and unemployment, however, increased in its 25 years reign.

Raising the party’s slogan, ‘Chalo Paltai’ (Let’s change the government), Shah sought the Left’s ouster from the state. He also accused the Left parties of spreading rumours that the state would be divided if the BJP comes to power and asserted that there would no division. Shah said a BJP government would protect and promote the cultural heritage and values of tribals. Shah also claimed that people in the state are being pressurised and are not allowed to vote.

(With inputs from agencies)

