Modi in Tripura LIVE Updates: PM to address rallies in Sonamura, Kailashahar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address two election rallies in Tripura, which goes to polls on February 18. The Prime Minister will address two public meetings — Rangamatia and Kailashahar. This will be PM Modi’s first political rally in Tripura since he took over in 2014.

PM Modi will again visit the state on February 15 and address a public meeting in Agartala. BJP’s national president Amit Shah will also be in the state for a week to campaign in favour of the candidates of the BJP-Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance. It is reported that in the 60-member assembly, BJP will contest 51 seats while its ally will contest 9 seats. Results will be announced on March 3.

