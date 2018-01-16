Law and order has collapsed in Tripura, says BJP leader Vijay Sampla

Union Minister for State Vijay Sampla (Express photo/File) Union Minister for State Vijay Sampla (Express photo/File)

Union Minister for State Vijay Sampla today alleged that the law and order situation has collapsed in Tripura. He exuded confidence that people of the state would vote for change and bring BJP government in the state. “Coming here yesterday I came to know seven persons, many of them belonging to schedule caste community and supporters of BJP were murdered allegedly by the ruling party supporters…the law and order has collapsed in the state,” Sampla told reporters.

The minister’s hard-hitting comment on Tripura government came as the state is preparing to go to Assembly poll soon. Elections for the 60-member Tripura assembly is scheduled early this year and the entire poll process has to be completed by March 14 next.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice is here to inaugurate a camp at Kumarghat in Unakoti district to distribute aid and assistive devices to senior citizens and otherwise able people.

Sampla alleged that there is no dearth of central funds to provide assistance to the disabled people, but the state government did not make any project and send to the respective ministry for sanction.

Sampla stated that there is provision for construction of hostels for Schedule Cast students in completely centrally funded schemes, but the state government did not send any such proposal.

To a question, he said, the central government was planning to rehabilitate beggars of the country. “We are examining a model designed by the Maharastra government for rehabilitation of beggars. We would finalise our plans after studying the project”, he said.

