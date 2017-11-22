Tripura journalist murder: BJP calls it ‘jungle-raj’, asks Manik Sarkar to quit

Tripura CM Manik Sarkar Tripura CM Manik Sarkar

The BJP has described the killing of Tripura journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik as “confirmation of jungle-raj” under the Left Front regime in the state and demanded immediate resignation of the state’s home minister, who incidentally is also chief minister Manik Sarkar. The BJP has also called a bandh in the state on Thursday.

“The state’s law and order situation is at its worst. Chief minister Manik Sarkar, who also holds the home portfolio, should resign,” Sunil Deodhar, the BJP’s prabhari for Tripura, said. The BJP has called a 12-hour bandh in Tripura on Thursday to protest against the journalist’s murder. The Youth Congress too has called a simultaneous bandh here on Thursday to register its protest against Bhaumik’s murder.

Senior BJP leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too described the incident as proof of “jungle-raj” under the Left Front in Tripura.“It is such a terrible shame that reign of terror continues in @cpimspeak ruled Tripura as another journalist #SudipDattaBhowmik is killed – 2nd such murder in 2 months. Our worst fears on Gunda & Jungle-Raj of #ManikSarkar is confirmed,” Sarma, who is also convenor of the BJP’s North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), in a tweet said.

Sunil Deodhar, the BJP’s secretary in-charge of Tripura, on the other hand, said the “cold-blooded murder” of Sudip Datta Bhowmik was “pre-planned.” Deodhar, in a tweet, said, “Cold-blood murder of #SudipDattaBhowmik was pre-planned. He wrote 3 articles exposing financial frauds of #TapanDebbarma, Commandant of 2nd Tripura Rifles.”

Veteran CPI(M) leader and Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar, on the other hand, said, “I am deeply saddened and shocked at the death of Sudip Datta Bhowmik at the hands of a bodyguard of the Commandant inside the 2nd TSR headquarters.”

Bhowmik was killed inside a state police battalion’s campus near Agartala on Tuesday.

