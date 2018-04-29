Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy recommends BJP man for state job, CPM sees red

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy. (Express archive photo) Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy. (Express archive photo)

The CPI(M) on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy over his letter to Chief Minister Biplab Deb, urging the latter to consider appointing a Bengal BJP worker as an advisor to the state government for interacting with “possible entrepreneurs” and “examination of accounts”.

The Opposition leaders slammed Roy for turning his office into a “BJP office” and acting more as a “BJP pracharak” than a governor.

In the letter, dated March 14, Roy forwarded the biodata of Sarvadaman Ray, a “qualified chartered accountant”, to Deb. As per the letter, Roy had a word with the CM on the matter during the swearing in of the protem Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly.

“Accordingly, I forward the biodata of Sarvadaman Ray, whom I had known as a party colleague from 1990, when I was active in politics in the West Bengal unit of the BJP. Shri Ray is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has served in important position in the private sector. He is interested to serve your government for purposes of interacting with possible entrepreneurs as well as for examination of accounts. You may like to give the matter due consideration,” the letter reads.

When contacted, Roy told The Indian Express there was nothing “remotely improper” about his act.

“What impropriety? I am recommending a person in an advisory capacity who has the qualifications. What is remotely improper about it? Shall I recommend an unknown person? Does that make sense? Some mole in CM’s office has fished out this letter.”

“He was my party colleague, that is incidental, but he is a lot of other things also. He is a member of the BJP, the Calcutta Club. We are good friends otherwise… I am not disowning the letter,” he said.

CPI(M) MLA Sujan Chakraborty, slammed Roy saying: “He has turned the Governor’s office into a party office. There is no such precedent… Governors do not hold a political position. This is a clear Constitutional violation.”

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App