Tripura forms trust to develop temple with people’s participation

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura’s BJP government has formed a new trust chaired by Chief Minister Biplab Deb in order to develop Mata Tripura Sundari temple as a major pilgrim centre along with people’s participation. The temple, situated in Udaipur, 55 km from Agartala, is considered one of the 51 Shakti Peethas — significant pilgrimage destinations for Hindus.

A plan to develop the shrine was conceived at the first meeting of the “Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Trust”, sources said. The foundation stone for the development works will be laid by President Ram Nath Kovind during his visit to the state on June 7.

“The government has decided to develop the temple as a major pilgrim centre and tourist destination. Across the world you will find pilgrim centres attracting tourists, like Sheikh Zayed Grand mosque in UAE. The project is in line with the BJP government’s theme, Hindutva in development,” said a state official.

The temple, popularly known as Matabari, runs with government grants as well as donations from devotees, the official said. BJP leaders in the state have alleged that no planned development of the shrine could take place in the absence of adequate attention from the previous Communist government.

The trust meeting, chaired by the chief minister, has decided on people’s participation for the temple’s development. Anyone who donates Rs 10 lakh in cash or kind will become a patron, a life member with Rs 5 lakh and a special member by donating Rs 5,000 a month or one-time Rs 3 lakh. Anyone who donates minimum of Rs 1,000 a month or one-time Rs 50,000 can be considered a regular member.

“The government will keep aside funds for the temple but we want people’s participation also. That would make the ideological message very clear,” said a party leader. Two patrons and life members can be made trustees by the Trust Board.

“It will spread a sense of ownership among the devotees who want to contribute to development of the shrine. The names of the members will be maintained in a register and displayed prominently near the temple office,” the official said.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to draw ideas from the best practices of temples and pilgrimage centres across the country while preparing the master plan for the development of the shrine.

