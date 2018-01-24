Tripura failed state, deserves BJP: Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) BJP general secretary Ram Madhav (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday said the Tripura model of governance has been a failed model and has left the state among the worst on many parameters. “The real stories of Tripura have not been out yet. It’s worse and more cruel than stories of political violence in Kerala. It continued and the state continued to be a failed state because there was no one to challenge. The Congress and the CPM were together. We have decided to stop it now,” Madhav, the BJP leader who oversees the party’s affairs in the Northeast said.

He was speaking at the release of the book, Manik Sarkar: Real and the Virtual published by Prabhat Publishers in the national capital. Tripura, which has been ruled by the Left for more than two decades, votes on February 18.

Slamming the Left for “following the ideology of violence to destroy its political enemies”, Madhav said the country and the world have given up the “irrelevant and incompatible” ideology. “But a section of the CPM is trying to piggyback on the Congress. But both will drown,” the BJP leader claimed.

The BJP leader also criticised “intellectuals” for “hiding the real face of (Tripura Chief Minister) Manik Sarkar and projecting his governance as a success.” “It’s a facade. The state is worst in most of the governance indicators — whether it is unemployment, security for women or implementation of central schemes,” he said. According to Madhav, BJP is the “only alternative” and Tripura “deserves” it.

