Tripura Assembly elections: 23.25% polling recorded till 11am, voters divided between BJP, CPM

Abdul Ahmed, 71, was the first voter at the Rajnagar polling booth, a stone’s throw away from the Indo-Bangladesh border. He arrived at 5.30 am on Sunday and had to wait for nearly one and a half hours to cast his vote.

As Tripura went to polls on Sunday, long lines of people, like the one at Rajnagar, could be seen outside polling booths across the state. Tripura which usually clocks over 90 per cent during polls, recorded 23.25 per cent voting till 11 am this morning, reported news agency ANI. However, several booths reported EVM malfunctioning.

The international border fence runs past Ahmed’s house, close to the polling booth. Like most constituencies in the state this year, voters say that Rajnagar is also split down the middle, with the CPM’traditional vote bank staying true to the party and the Congress voters shifting base to the BJP.

“Some of the Muslim Congress voters have shifted to the CPM. I have always voted for the CPM. We have seen what is happening across the country with Muslims being killed, with the gaurakshaks and I believe that Muslims will one day not even be able to read the namaaz. This election is especially important to us,” Ahmed said.

Rajnagar has a mixed population of Hindus and Muslims and tribals. Many of the older voters are voting for stability, the youth — for change.

Niranjan Deb Nath says he has always voted for the CPM. “And that’s who I’ll vote for again. The border fence came up here five years ago. Crime has gone down. Before there used to be a lot of smuggling across the border — of drugs, cough syrup, mobile phones – all that has come down. Now the border is light up so brightly that night has become like a day,” said Deb Nath adding that there have been several skirmishes between the workers of the BJP and the CPM over the past few days. “Some boys even had to go to the hospital with some minor injuries,” he said.

First-time voter Pritam Das, 22, is voting for change. “All my friends and other people in my age group are all voting for a change in the government. It’s not that the CPM hasn’t done anything, but we want more. We want to move at the same pace as the rest of the country. It’s time,” he says.

