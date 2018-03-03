Tripura election results: Journey from ‘shunya’ to ‘shikhar’ made possible due to development agenda, says PM Modi

Tripura election results 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of northeastern states for voting for development agenda. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) Tripura election results 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of northeastern states for voting for development agenda. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

The BJP-IPFT combine ended the Left Front’s 25-year-rule in Tripura, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of the northeastern states for their support in favour of good governance agenda. Election in 59 seats for the 60-member Assembly was held on February 18. Polling was countermanded in one seat due to the death of a CPI(M) candidate. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “People of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura have spoken! I thank the people of these states for supporting the good governance agenda and ‘Act East Policy’ of BJP & our valued allies. We remain committed to working towards fulfilling the dreams & aspirations of the people.”

Giving due credit to the party’s development agenda for victory in the state, the Prime Minister said that this was possible due to a solid development agenda. “The victory of BJP is not an ordinary electoral victory. This journey from ‘Shunya’ to ‘Shikhar’ has been made possible due to a solid development agenda and the strength of our organisation. I bow to every BJP Karyakarta for working assiduously on the ground for years.” Tripura Election Results 2018 LIVE UPDATES

“2018 Tripura election will be remembered as an epoch-making one! What my sisters and brothers of Tripura have done is extraordinary. No words will be enough to thank them for the phenomenal support towards BJP. We will leave no stone unturned in transforming Tripura,” he added.

PM Modi also said the electoral victory is also an ideological one where democracy has prevailed over brute force and intimidation. “Today peace and non-violence has prevailed over fear. We will provide Tripura the good government that the state deserves,” he said.

With the victory in Tripura, BJP as emerged as the most dominant force in the Northeast. Tripura was the most keenly watched state for being the last Left bastion in the country. Sarkar, the 69-year-old outgoing chief minister, has governed Tripura since 1998. A politburo member of CPI-M, he had been at the helm for the fourth consecutive time. The Left Front had tasted defeat in 1988 Assembly polls at the hands of the Congress-Tripura Upajati Juba Samity combine.

