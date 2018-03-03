Tripura election results 2018: Full list of winners Tripura election results 2018: Full list of winners

The Left Front’s 25-year-old rule in Tripura is in jeopardy, with BJP and its alliance partner Indigenous People’s Front Of Tripura taking a lead in 40 seats and CPI(M) at a distant second, ahead in only 20 seats. It is a huge turnaround for BJP, which had no MLAs in the 60-member House and had got only around 1.5 per cent votes in the assembly election five years back. The Congress, which over the years has played the second fiddle in the state and has been in power twice, has failed to open its account and its candidates are set to lose their deposits.

Agartala town erupted in celebrations even as the third round of counting of votes was underway, with cries of ‘Jai Siyaram and Bharat Mata ki Jai’ filling the air at the BJP office where national general secretary Ram Madhav declared that his party will form the next government in Tripura.

Full list of winners in Tripura election results 2018 below:

Bhartiya Janata Party’s Sudip Roy Barman won Agartala seat by a margin of 7382 against Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Krishna Majumder. Bhartiya Janata Party’s Parimal Debbarma won Ambassa seat by a margin of 1043 against Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Bharat Reang. Indigenousn People’s Front Of Tripura’s Mevar KR Jamatia won Asharambari seat by a margin of 6987 against Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Aghore Deb Barma. Bhartiya Janata Party’s Dilip Sarkar won Badharghat seat by a margin of 5448 against Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Jharna Das (Baidya). Bhartiya Janata Party’s Ram Pada Jamatia won Bagma seat by a margin of 2833 against Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Naresh Chandra Jamatia. Bhartiya Janata Party’s Krishnadhan Das won Bamutia seat by a margin of 972 against Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Haricharan Sarkar. Bhartiya Janata Party’s Biplab Kumar Deb won Banamalipur seat by a margin of 9549 against Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Amal Chakraborty. Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Badal Choudhury won Hrishyamukh seat by a margin of 6330 against Bhartiya Janata Party’s Ashesh Baidya. Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Jashabir Tripura won Jolaibari seat by a margin of 1568 against Bhartiya Janata Party’s Ankya Mog Choudhury. Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Ramendra Chandra Debnath won Jubarajnagar seat by a 715 margin against Bhartiya Janata Party’s Jadab Lal Debnath.

