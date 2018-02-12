Gaurav Gogoi interview: ‘We had no choice but to contest… in limited time, we got 20 candidates’

Gaurav Gogoi. (Photo: Dasarath Deka) Gaurav Gogoi. (Photo: Dasarath Deka)

The Congress is contesting only 20 seats in Nagaland…

The Congress is contesting 20 seats out of 60, largely because there was a consensus among various civil society organisations and political parties that the solution to the Naga talks should come. Unfortunately, that consensus was broken when the BJP decided to field its candidates… That explains largely why we are not contesting in 60 seats. Twenty seats, because it was last minute and our list of candidates was the last to be released.

How confident is the Congress?

Out of these 20 seats, we are extremely confident of retaining more than half because people in Nagaland, civil society and various church groups want a clean campaign. And that has been our message as well — we want a campaign that is based on actually on development of roads, jobs, a long-term solution. And you have seen that our state party president K Therie has a long track record of being a man of principle. One of our candidates, K K Sema, has always had a distinguished track record fighting for truth and justice. And people of Nagaland also want that actual development happens.

The breaking of the consensus has not stopped the NPF from putting up 59 candidates, or the NDPP-BJP from fielding 60. There have been suggestions that the Congress is contesting only 20 seats because of lack of resources.

When the consensus was broken first by the BJP and then the NPF was the first party where candidates submitted their nominations, it is our responsibility that we should also throw our hat in the ring and make sure that people’s voices for a clean election are heard. When it comes to resources, yes, compared to the money that is spent by the BJP on helicopters, and when their central ministers come and stay in big hotels, the BJP’s large source of corporate donations… our candidates on the ground have limited resources in comparison. But we are confident that in this election the voter will heed the church’s call for a clean campaign, and money will not be a deciding factor.

The consensus was being sought to press the Government of India to push the Naga talks forward. Even if the other parties broke consensus, why did the Congress not stick to that principle?

Once parties broke the consensus and started fielding candidates, the Congress had no choice. Because in the end, the electoral process is also a way of the people’s mandate being heard, people’s frustrations being voiced, to send a signal to the powers in Delhi of the levels of dissatisfaction.

In the other 40 seats, are you saying there weren’t candidates who were prepared for an election?

As I said, time was a major factor because the last day of filing nomination was February 7. Till the 6th we were confident that we will have a consensus. By the 6th morning we saw that the BJP is fielding, the NPF is fielding, submitting nominations… So by 6th evening we had to go through our process of consulting with our district units, identifying potential. In that limited time, given the window was closing, we got 20.

If the verdict is fragmented, will the Congress be open to an alliance?

Post the results, we will attempt to see if parties believe that the people of Nagaland have the right to practise and express their faith and religion and their culture in the manner they choose, and not be imposed upon by a homogenous RSS politics. We will then see if a like-minded platform can be formed. We are already seeing what happens when the BJP is at the Centre. In Meghalaya, which was holding a Baptist convention and was looking forward to the arrival of the World Baptist Association, despite the appeals of the local people, despite the appeal of their own ally NPP, the Centre rejected the visa.

You say you will build a platform, but the NDPP and the BJP are together now, and the BJP and the NPF were in government until this point.

As of now, we are not saying with any political party we will form a post-poll alliance. But we are hoping that… this campaign will appeal to the conscience of various parties. To understand that this election is about protecting the unique identity and culture of Nagaland from the saffronisation of the BJP-RSS.

The BJP has risen in Nagaland, is ruling Assam, and is the primary opposition to the Left in Tripura. How has all this happened to the Congress?

In the Northeast… the Congress has been in power in many states at many points of history and has been out of power as well. So the Congress right now is in power in Meghalaya and Mizoram. That is a continuous process of democracy, the alternating between being in power or not. The BJP’s rise is temporary because its homogenous ideology does not allow for the diverse cultures and customs of the Northeast. In states like Assam and Manipur, people are trying to choose a new party to see whether it can have a better development track record, because they come on the back of tall promises, which usually turn out to be false. Case in point: this entire Naga framework that has not been revealed. But people have seen their track record has been quite poor. And therefore, you saw in Manipur, they were not the single largest party but largely came on the back of money and muscle power. Even in Arunachal Pradesh, you saw money and muscle power and the intimidation of institutions. They are stealing the people’s right to choose their own government. Its journey of decline will start from the Northeast.

