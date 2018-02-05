Tripura CM Manik Sarkar has only Rs 1,520 in hand, Rs 2,410 in bank

Tripura CM Manik Sarkar submitted his nomination papers from Dhanpur Assembly constituency, under Sonamura sub-division, on January 29. Tripura CM Manik Sarkar submitted his nomination papers from Dhanpur Assembly constituency, under Sonamura sub-division, on January 29.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, who has held the post for 20 years now, has a meagre amount of Rs 1,520 in hand and Rs 2,410 in his bank account, according to the affidavit he has submitted to the Election Commission.

Significantly, the affidavit shows the CPI(M) politburo member’s bank balance has dipped from previous years. Ahead of the 2013 election, Sarkar’s affidavit showed he had Rs 9,720.38 in his account. The CM also possesses 0.0118 acres of land in Krishnanagar. There is no mention of any vehicle in the affidavit.

According to Sarkar, his wife, Panchli Bhattacharjee, a retired central government officer, has Rs 20,140 in cash while Rs 12,15,714.78 in her bank account and fixed deposits. She also possesses 20 gm of jewellery whose worth is approximately Rs 60,000.

The CM submitted his nomination papers from Dhanpur Assembly constituency, under Sonamura sub-division, on January 29.

The CPI(M) leader, who has been in office since 1998, will be contesting BJP’s state general secretary Pratima Bhowmik. Sarkar had won the election from his constituency in Sipahijala district for four consecutive terms.

“This time, we will win the elections by a wider margin and set an example in the country,” the PTI quoted Sarkar last week.

While the elections for all 60 Assembly constituencies in the state are scheduled for February 18, the results are slated for March 3.

