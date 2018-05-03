Tripura CM Biplab Deb’s speech on Buddha misinterpreted: Secretariat

Biplab Deb has been in news for making controversial statements lately. (Express photo by Abhisek Saha) Biplab Deb has been in news for making controversial statements lately. (Express photo by Abhisek Saha)

The Tripura CM’s secretariat has said that Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s speech on Buddha Purnima was “misinterpreted” in a section of the media. Deb had said that Gautam Buddha spread the message of peace, harmony and prosperity by walking across India and going to places that are now known as Myanmar, Japan and Tibet.

Referrring to a report in this regard, the CM secretariat said that the chief minister had in his speech on Monday said that “Lord Buddha gave his message of peace, harmony and prosperity on foot in the then ‘Bharat Varsha’ which (the message of peace, harmony and prosperity) has reached today’s Burma, Japan and Tibet” and not what was reported in a section of the media.

“It is evident that the speech of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tripura is misinterpreted,” a statement issued by Milind Ramteke, additional secretary, Tripura government said. “The speech of the Chief Minister was entirely correct from the historical point of view”, he added.

