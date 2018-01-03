Tripura: BJP complain of 7th party man killed by CPI(M) goons; SP says ‘normal crime’

Senior BJP leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the incident and said Amulya Malakar was the seventh BJP member killed in Tripura in the past one year. (Express Photo: Dasarath Deka/File) Senior BJP leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the incident and said Amulya Malakar was the seventh BJP member killed in Tripura in the past one year. (Express Photo: Dasarath Deka/File)

The BJP on Wednesday accused the ruling CPI(M) of killing yet another of its activist – seventh in the past four months – and alleged that the ruling Left Front was getting desparate to win the next elections by any means. The incident occurred in a village under Rajnagar assembly constituency of Belonia sub-division.

“Our worker Amulya Malakar was brutally murdered by Gopal Malakar, a CPI(M) member, inside his house with a sharp weapon in South Tripura district last night. Some other members of our party who tried to save him also sustained injuries,” Tripura BJP in-charge Sunil Deodhar told The Indian Express from Agartala.

Deodhar said Amulya Malakar (60) was the seventh BJP worker to have been killed by CPI(M) “goons” in the recent months in Tripura. “Amulya Malakar is the seventh member of our party who has been killed by CPI(M) goons as Tripura is gearing up for the next assembly elections. This also shows that the Left Front is getting desparate to win the elections by any means,” Deodhar said.

In Guwahati, senior BJP leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the incident and said Amulya Malakar was the seventh BJP member killed in Tripura in the past one year. “The Left Front knows it cannot win the next election by the strength of ballots. Thus it has resorted to violence, directly targeting our BJP workers,” Sarma said.

Sarma, who was last week named BJP’s in-charge for the ensuing Tripura elections, also alleged that four girls, all BJP sympathisers, were raped and murdered in the Left-ruled states in the past two months. “Not a single person has been arrested in connection with these four rape and murder incidents. These are very disturbing stories from poll-bound Tripura and we are very concerned by the violence unleashed by the Left Front,” Sarma said.

In Agartala, CPI(M) state secretary Bijan Dhar however dismissed as “false” the BJP allegation and said that while the incident had nothing to with politics and that the victim – Amulya Malakar – was actually a supporter of the CPI(M).

“It is general crime incident where a drunken person had gone berserk with a dao and attacked some persons within their family campus, in which Amulya Malakar died and a few others were injured. There is no politics in it, and the victim was actually a CPI(M) supporter. The culprit’s father is also a CPI(M) supporter,” Dhar told The Indian Express from Agartala over the telephone.

Dhar also dismissed as baseless Himanta Biswa Sarma’s allegation that four girls were raped and murdered in Tripura in the past two months and said that the BJP had started claiming every dead person in the state as its member of supporter. “The BJP is looking for dead bodies in Tripura. Anybody getting killed under any circumstance, even if it is a road accident or suicide, the BJP claims the victim to be its member of supporter and points the finger at the CPI(M). This is ridiculous,” the CPIM) state secretary said.

South Tripura SP Manchak Ipper too said that Amulya Malakar was killed by one of his relations and there was no complaint from the family of the deceased about any political link to the murder. “There is no information or complaint tha the victim was a BJP member and the accused a CPI(M) member,” he said.

“One Amulya Malakar was killed when a relative called Gopal Malakar attacked him with a sharp dao. The assailant attacked a few more persons, all relatives who live in the same compound, and two of them who sustained serious injuries have been admitted to a hospital. Gopal Malakar too had to be hospitalised after people of the locality later beat him up. In fact he had to be rescued from the people who assaulted him very badly,” SP Ipper said.

