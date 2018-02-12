Tripura Assembly Elections: BJP promises SEZs, free smartphones if voted to power

At the release of BJP’s manifesto in Agartala. (Photo: Abhisek Saha) At the release of BJP’s manifesto in Agartala. (Photo: Abhisek Saha)

THE BJP on Sunday released its manifesto for the upcoming elections in Tripura, promising Special Economic Zones (SEZs) for sectors such as food processing, bamboo and IT, employment to every household and free smartphones for youth.

The 30-page manifesto — ‘Vision Document Tripura 2018’ — also promised free education for women till graduation, 7th Pay Commission salary to state government employees, free health insurance to all BPL households, clean drinking water to all households and an investigation into the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Releasing the vision document, senior party leader and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the approaching elections in the state was extremely “important for both the country as well as the BJP”.

“Several years ago, there were many states, especially in the Northeast, where the BJP had a very limited footprint. Nevertheless we have been working consistently in the state with the people and alongside regional parties. Since then, we have formed government in many of these states and our support base has steadily increased,” he said.

“We had very little presence in Tripura in the last assembly election. Tripura was dominated by other organised parties. But the discontent among the people has been on the rise and the people of Tripura have risen in revolt against the traditional political parties which have dominated Tripura’s politics,” he said, referring to the CPM and Congress.

“Every time a government comes to power, there is an expectation that through sustained work the state will move towards progress which will be reflected in the daily lives of its people. This expectation has converted to disappointment and now anger against the CPM. Five terms in power is an era — it is an entire generation. Despite that the state has not seen commensurate progress and changes,” he said.

“The CPM has kept its rule through fear psychosis and reach of its cadres. But there comes a time when fear changes to disgust, as we saw in West Bengal. That’s when vote banks shift,” he said.

