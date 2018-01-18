Tripura Assembly Elections 2018: All you need to know

Tripura assembly elections polling is on February 18. Tripura assembly elections polling is on February 18.

The Central Election Commission on Thursday announced the date for Tripura assembly elections which is scheduled to take place on February 18 while the date of counting is set for March 3.

There are 60 assembly constituencies in the state. In the last state elections held in 2013, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had emerged winner with 49 seats, the Indian National Congress (INC) had managed to secure 10 seats while the remaining one seat was won by the Communist Party of India. Manik Sarkar of CPI (M) was elected to the post of Chief Minister. Sarkar has been the Chief Minister of the state since 1998.

This year, the main political opponent for the CPM will be the BJP which is looking to expand its base nationwide and looking to make a headway in the North-East. Also in the fray this year is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has declared that it will contest the assembly elections.

The state has been under the Communist Party rule for almost two decades without facing any opposition and it would look to continue its winning ways.

Date of elections: February 18

Counting of votes: March 3

Last assembly election results:

Chief Minister – Manik Sarkar

Total seats – 60

CPI(M) – 49

Congress – 10

CPI – 1

Tripura Assembly full list of constituencies:

1 Simna (ST)

2 Mohanpur

3 Bamutia (SC)

4 Barjala (SC)

5 Khayerpur

6 Agartala

7 Ramnagar

8 Town Bordowali

9 Banamalipur

10 Majlishpur

11 Mandaibazar (ST)

12 Takarjala (ST)

13 Pratapgarh (SC)

14 Badharghat (SC)

15 Kamalasagar

16 Bishalgarh

17 Golaghati

18 Suryamaninagar

19 Charilam (ST)

20 Boxanaga

21 Nalchar (SC)

22 Sonamura

23 Dhanpur

24 Ramchandraghat (ST)

25 Khowai

26 Asharambari (ST)

27 Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar

28 Teliamura

29 Krishnapur

30 Bagma (ST)

31 Radhakishorepur

32 Matarbari

33 Kakraban-Salgarh

34 Rajnagar (SC)

35 Belonia

36 Santirbazar

37 Hrishyamukh

38 Jolaibari

39 Manu (ST)

40 Sabroom

41 Ampinagar

42 Amarpur

43 Karbook

44 Raima Valley

45 Kamalpur

46 Surma (SC)

47 Ambassa (ST)

48 Karmachhara

49 Chawamanu (ST)

50 Pabiachhara (SC)

51 Fatikroy (SC)

52 Chandipur

53 Kailashahar

54 Kadamtala-Kurti

55 Bagbassa

56 Dharmanagar

57 Jubarajnagar

58 Panisagar

59 Pencharthal (ST)

60 Kanchanpur (ST)

