Tripura Assembly Elections 2018: All you need to know

The Central Election Commission on Thursday announced the date for Tripura assembly elections which is scheduled to take place on February 18 while the date of counting is set for March 3.
There are 60 assembly constituencies in the state. In the last state elections held in 2013, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had emerged winner with 49 seats, the Indian National Congress (INC) had managed to secure 10 seats while the remaining one seat was won by the Communist Party of India. Manik Sarkar of CPI (M) was elected to the post of Chief Minister. Sarkar has been the Chief Minister of the state since 1998.
This year, the main political opponent for the CPM will be the BJP which is looking to expand its base nationwide and looking to make a headway in the North-East. Also in the fray this year is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has declared that it will contest the assembly elections.
The state has been under the Communist Party rule for almost two decades without facing any opposition and it would look to continue its winning ways.
Date of elections: February 18
Counting of votes: March 3
Last assembly election results:
Chief Minister – Manik Sarkar
Total seats – 60
CPI(M) – 49
Congress – 10
CPI – 1
Tripura Assembly full list of constituencies:
1 Simna (ST)
2 Mohanpur
3 Bamutia (SC)
4 Barjala (SC)
5 Khayerpur
6 Agartala
7 Ramnagar
8 Town Bordowali
9 Banamalipur
10 Majlishpur
11 Mandaibazar (ST)
12 Takarjala (ST)
13 Pratapgarh (SC)
14 Badharghat (SC)
15 Kamalasagar
16 Bishalgarh
17 Golaghati
18 Suryamaninagar
19 Charilam (ST)
20 Boxanaga
21 Nalchar (SC)
22 Sonamura
23 Dhanpur
24 Ramchandraghat (ST)
25 Khowai
26 Asharambari (ST)
27 Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar
28 Teliamura
29 Krishnapur
30 Bagma (ST)
31 Radhakishorepur
32 Matarbari
33 Kakraban-Salgarh
34 Rajnagar (SC)
35 Belonia
36 Santirbazar
37 Hrishyamukh
38 Jolaibari
39 Manu (ST)
40 Sabroom
41 Ampinagar
42 Amarpur
43 Karbook
44 Raima Valley
45 Kamalpur
46 Surma (SC)
47 Ambassa (ST)
48 Karmachhara
49 Chawamanu (ST)
50 Pabiachhara (SC)
51 Fatikroy (SC)
52 Chandipur
53 Kailashahar
54 Kadamtala-Kurti
55 Bagbassa
56 Dharmanagar
57 Jubarajnagar
58 Panisagar
59 Pencharthal (ST)
60 Kanchanpur (ST)
