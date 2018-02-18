Tripura Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Voting begins for 59 seats

Voters queue up at polling booth number 31/34 in Tripura’s Udaipur on Sunday (Source: ANI) Voters queue up at polling booth number 31/34 in Tripura’s Udaipur on Sunday (Source: ANI)

Polling for the 59 of 60 seats in Tripura began early Sunday morning. With CPI(M) and BJP both eyeing for power in the state, the elections are crucial for CM Manik Sarkar who is seeking a straight fifth term.

There are 25,73,413 electorate, of whom 13,05,375 are males and 12,68,027 women while the number of third gender voters is 11. There are 47,803 new voters this time, as quoted by PTI. Security is beefed up in the state and 300 companies of Central Armed Forces and state armed personnel have been deployed. BSF is also keeping a close vigil along the 856 km long Indo-Bangladesh border in the state.

The CPI(M) has fielded 57 candidates, while the other Left Front constituents, the RSP, Forward Bloc and CPI are contesting in one seat each. The BJP has fielded 51 candidates and nine are contesting from its ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT). Congress, meanwhile, is contesting in 59 seats.

While BJP’s campaign was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi appealed to the voters on the last day. Counting of votes will take place on March 3.

